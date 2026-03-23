Global Bags and Luggage Market to Grow at a CAGR of 2.15% Through 2032, Driven by Travel Recovery and Everyday Utility Demand, Says Reports Vyansa Intelligence

NEW DELHI, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the in-depth insights published by Vyansa Intelligence, the Global Bags and Luggage Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 2.15% during 2026–2032. The market expansion is primarily supported by steady growth in global travel activities, increasing consumer preference for functional and lifestyle-oriented bags, and rising demand across business and daily mobility applications.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2025, accounting for nearly 40% of total revenue, supported by rapid urbanization, expanding middle-class population, and growing travel and tourism activities across countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asia. Increasing consumer spending on personal accessories and strong retail penetration continue to reinforce the region's leadership in the bags and luggage market.

Global Bags and Luggage Market Key Takeaways

The Global Bags and Luggage Market is expected to grow from USD 157.81 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 183.16 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of around 2.15% during 2026–2032.

Bags accounted for nearly 60% of the total market share in 2025, reflecting their widespread use across daily, business, and travel applications.

Mass/economy price segment captured approximately 45% of the market, highlighting the importance of affordability and volume-driven demand.

More than 25 companies are actively engaged in the global bags and luggage industry, with the top five players holding around 45% market share, indicating a moderately consolidated competitive landscape.

Leading companies operating in the market include Tapestry Inc., Capri Holdings Limited, Samsonite International S.A., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, and NIKE Inc., among others.

Key Market Forces Influencing the Global Bags and Luggage Industry

Growing Demand for Functional and Lifestyle Bags

The global bags and luggage market is increasingly being driven by the rising demand for functional and lifestyle-oriented products. Bags have evolved beyond basic utility items to become essential accessories used across daily commuting, business activities, and travel. Categories such as backpacks, crossbody bags, and business bags are witnessing strong adoption due to their convenience, versatility, and alignment with modern mobility needs. Moreover, increasing urbanization and fast-paced consumer lifestyles are accelerating the need for multifunctional products that seamlessly combine style with practicality. As a result, demand for everyday-use bags continues to strengthen, particularly across urban and semi-urban regions worldwide.

Expansion of Global Travel and Tourism Activities

Alongside the growth in everyday bag usage, the expansion of global travel and tourism is significantly contributing to the demand for luggage products. The steady recovery in domestic and international travel, supported by rising disposable incomes, is encouraging consumers to invest in durable, lightweight, and travel-friendly luggage solutions. In addition, the growing preference for organized and efficient travel experiences has increased demand for wheeled luggage, cabin-sized suitcases, and specialized travel accessories. As travel activity continues to normalize and expand globally, the luggage segment is expected to witness consistent and steady growth.

Rising Influence of Fashion and Brand Positioning

In parallel with functional demand, fashion trends and brand positioning are playing an increasingly important role in shaping consumer preferences. The bags and luggage market is witnessing a shift toward design-driven purchasing decisions, where consumers prioritize aesthetics, brand value, and product differentiation. This trend is particularly evident in urban markets, where premium and luxury brands are leveraging design innovation, collaborations, and brand storytelling to enhance their appeal. At the same time, mass-market players continue to focus on affordability and functionality, creating a balanced market dynamic that is driven by both aspiration and value-conscious consumption.

Growth of E-commerce and Omnichannel Retail

Supporting these evolving consumer trends is the rapid growth of e-commerce and omnichannel retail strategies. The expansion of online retail platforms has transformed purchasing behavior by offering wider product selections, competitive pricing, and greater convenience. Consequently, digital channels are becoming an increasingly preferred mode of purchase for bags and luggage products. However, offline retail continues to play a critical role by enabling physical product interaction and strengthening brand engagement. The integration of online and offline channels is therefore allowing companies to enhance customer reach, optimize distribution strategies, and deliver a more seamless and comprehensive shopping experience.

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Operational Challenges and Market Constraints Affecting Industry Growth

Intense Price Competition in Mass Segment

The global bags and luggage market faces significant competitive pressure, particularly within the mass/economy segment, which accounts for a substantial share of overall demand. The dominance of this segment creates intense pricing competition among manufacturers, especially in highly fragmented and price-sensitive markets. Companies are therefore required to strike a careful balance between cost efficiency and product quality to sustain profitability. Furthermore, the presence of numerous local and international players intensifies market competition, making product differentiation, branding, and value proposition increasingly critical for achieving long-term success.

Fluctuations in Raw Material Costs

In addition to pricing pressures, volatility in raw material costs presents another key challenge for industry participants. The production of bags and luggage relies on materials such as polyester, nylon, polycarbonate, and ABS, which are closely linked to petrochemical supply chains and global commodity market dynamics. As a result, fluctuations in raw material prices can directly impact manufacturing costs and profit margins. These variations also create uncertainty in pricing strategies, requiring companies to adopt flexible sourcing and cost management approaches to maintain operational stability.

Leadership Realignments and Strategic Expansion Initiatives Shaping the Competitive Landscape

The global bags and luggage market continues to witness strategic leadership and organizational developments as key players strengthen their competitive positioning and align with evolving consumer and market dynamics. These developments reflect a broader industry focus on brand elevation, operational efficiency, and long-term growth acceleration.

In 2026, Samsonite Group announced a significant leadership transition with Luciano Severo Rodembusch set to assume the role of President, TUMI, on or about April 1, 2026. The Board highlighted his extensive experience in leading large-scale retail and wholesale operations for luxury consumer brands, positioning him to drive TUMI's continued evolution as a global performance luxury brand. This leadership move is strategically important for the bags and luggage market, as it is expected to support sharper brand positioning, expansion of premium distribution channels, and stronger direct-to-consumer (DTC) execution. Additionally, it may accelerate product innovation and marketing strategies, thereby intensifying competition in the premium business-travel and lifestyle luggage segment where TUMI holds a strong brand presence.

Building on this momentum, Samsonite Group further strengthened its leadership structure by appointing Thomas R. Pizzuti as Group Chief Financial Officer, effective February 2, 2026. His role encompasses corporate finance, financial reporting, treasury, investor relations, and mergers and acquisitions. This appointment signals a more proactive strategic approach toward capital allocation and portfolio optimization. It is expected to enhance the company's ability to pursue acquisitions, invest in omnichannel expansion, and advance sustainability-focused product initiatives. Consequently, these developments may accelerate industry consolidation and increase competitive pressure on mid-sized players, as Samsonite leverages its global scale to expand market share across both mass-premium and premium segments.

Collectively, these strategic initiatives underscore a broader trend within the global bags and luggage industry, where leading companies are focusing on leadership strengthening, brand-driven growth, and investment-led expansion to maintain competitive advantage in an increasingly dynamic market environment.

Market Analysis by Category, Price Segment & Region

By Category

The bags segment held the dominant position in the global market, accounting for approximately 60% of the total share in 2025. This leadership is primarily driven by the widespread use of bags across everyday applications, including commuting, business activities, and casual usage. Products such as backpacks, crossbody bags, and business bags continue to gain traction due to their versatility, convenience, and alignment with modern consumer lifestyles. As urban mobility increases, demand for multifunctional bags is further strengthening. In comparison, the luggage segment, comprising both soft and hard variants, remains essential for travel and is witnessing steady growth supported by rising global travel frequency.

By Price Category

The mass/economy segment accounted for nearly 45% of the global market share in 2025, establishing itself as the largest price category. This dominance is largely attributed to strong consumer demand for affordable, durable, and functional products, particularly across price-sensitive and developing markets. The segment benefits from high-volume sales and broad accessibility, making it a key contributor to overall market expansion. Meanwhile, premium and luxury segments are gradually gaining traction, especially in urban and high-income regions, driven by increasing brand consciousness and lifestyle preferences. However, despite this growth, the mass segment continues to lead in terms of volume and overall market penetration.

By Region

Asia-Pacific dominated the global bags and luggage market, accounting for approximately 40% of the total market share in 2025. This regional leadership is supported by a combination of strong population growth, rising disposable incomes, and expanding travel and tourism activities. Major economies such as China and India play a crucial role in driving both production and consumption, supported by large consumer bases and growing urbanization. Furthermore, increasing retail penetration, coupled with the rapid expansion of e-commerce platforms, is enhancing product accessibility across the region. As a result, Asia-Pacific continues to serve as a key growth engine for the global market.

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Global Bags and Luggage Market Scope

By Category: Bags (Cross Body Bags, Backpacks, Business Bags, Duffle Bags, Clutches, Others), Luggage (Soft Luggage, Hard Luggage, Wheeled, Non-Wheeled)

By Sales Channel: Retail Offline, Retail Online

By Material Type: Soft Case (Nylon, Polyester, Ballistic Nylon), Hard Case (Polycarbonate, ABS, Polypropylene)

By Price Category: Luxury, Premium, Mass / Economy

By Application: Travel, Business

By Size: Cabin, Medium, Large

By Region: North America, South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific

Browse More Reports on Bags and Luggage

Turkey Bags and Luggage Market: The Bags and luggage market size in Turkey was estimated at USD 485 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 595 million by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 2.96% during 2026-32.

UAE Bags and Luggage Market: The Bags and luggage market size in UAE was estimated at USD 1.64 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 1.81 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 1.42% during 2026-32.

Thailand Bags and Luggage Market: The Bags and luggage market size in Thailand was estimated at USD 1.92 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 2.34 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 2.87% during 2026-32.

Spain Bags and Luggage Market: The Bags and luggage market size in Spain was estimated at USD 1.96 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 2.01 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 0.36% during 2026-32.

South Korea Bags and Luggage Market: The Bags and luggage market size in South Korea was estimated at USD 8.49 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 11.16 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 3.98% during 2026-32.

South Africa Bags and Luggage Market: The Bags and luggage market size in South Africa was estimated at USD 890 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 955 million by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 1.01% during 2026-32

Singapore Bags and Luggage Market: The bags and luggage market size in Singapore was estimated at USD 1.49 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 1.88 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 3.38% during 2026-32.

Philippines Bags and Luggage Market: The bags and luggage market size in Philippines was estimated at USD 595 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 755 million by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 3.46% during 2026-32.

Indonesia Bags and Luggage Market: The bags and luggage in Indonesia is estimated at USD 1.11 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 1.29 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 2.17% during 2026-32.

Ukraine Bags and Luggage Market: The bags and luggage market size in Ukraine was estimated at USD 395 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 495 million by 2032. Also, the market to register a CAGR of around 3.28% during 2026-32.

About Vyansa Intelligence

Vyansa Intelligence is a global market research and consulting firm committed to delivering strategic, data-driven insights across a wide range of high-growth and emerging industries. The firm specializes in analyzing market trends, competitive landscapes, technological advancements, and regulatory developments that influence the global business environment. Leveraging a rigorous research methodology, Vyansa Intelligence combines proprietary forecasting models with carefully validated primary research and credible secondary data sources. This integrated approach ensures the accuracy, reliability, and relevance of its market intelligence. Through comprehensive industry analysis and forward-looking insights, Vyansa Intelligence enables corporations, investors, and decision-makers to identify emerging opportunities, mitigate potential risks, and formulate effective long-term business strategies. The company remains dedicated to providing actionable intelligence that supports sustainable growth and strengthens competitive advantage in an increasingly dynamic global marketplace.

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