Global Antibody-Drug Conjugate Market Set for a ~USD 26 Billion Surge by 2030 | DelveInsight

The antibody-drug conjugate market is on an exhilarating growth trajectory, fueled by innovative therapies and precision medicine. With advancements in targeted treatments and a surge in cancer cases, the demand for ADCs is skyrocketing. As biotech companies harness cutting-edge technology, the ADC market is poised to revolutionize cancer care and deliver hope to patients worldwide.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Antibody-drug Conjugate Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading antibody-drug conjugate companies' market shares, challenges, Antibody-drug Conjugate market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market antibody-drug conjugate companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Antibody-drug Conjugate Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global antibody-drug conjugate market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global antibody-drug conjugate market during the forecast period. In the cancer type segment of the antibody-drug conjugate market, the breast cancer category is estimated to amass a significant revenue share in the antibody-drug conjugate market in 2023.

Notable antibody-drug conjugate companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Pfizer Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., ADC Therapeutics SA., GSK plc, Mersana Therapeutics., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca, ImmunoGen Inc., and several others, are currently operating in the antibody-drug conjugate market.

and several others, are currently operating in the antibody-drug conjugate market. In October 2024 , Avacta Group plc announced the incorporation of two new preclinical oncology assets, AVA6103 and AVA7100, into its portfolio of preicision-enabled drug conjugates.

announced the incorporation of two new preclinical oncology assets, AVA6103 and AVA7100, into its portfolio of preicision-enabled drug conjugates. In September 2024 , Araris Biotech AG has revealed that it has signed an agreement with Innate Pharma. According to the terms of the agreement, Innate will transfer its patent portfolio concerning its ADC transglutaminase conjugation technology to Araris.

has revealed that it has signed an agreement with Innate Pharma. According to the terms of the agreement, Innate will transfer its patent portfolio concerning its ADC transglutaminase conjugation technology to Araris. In September 2024 , TORL BioTherapeutics, LLC announced the unveiling of further findings from the ongoing Phase 1 trial of TORL-1-23, the company's antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting Claudin 6 (CLDN6) in patients with advanced cancer, at the 2024 ESMO 2024 held in Barcelona, Spain .

announced the unveiling of further findings from the ongoing Phase 1 trial of TORL-1-23, the company's antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting Claudin 6 (CLDN6) in patients with advanced cancer, at the 2024 ESMO 2024 held in . In June 2024 , Hudson Therapeutics announced that Shaperon, an innovative biopharmaceutical company specializing in immune therapeutics, had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Dong-A ST for the development of nanobody-based new drugs. Shaperon is also exploring nanobody-based protein therapeutics, such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and radiopharmaceutical therapies.

announced that Shaperon, an innovative biopharmaceutical company specializing in immune therapeutics, had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Dong-A ST for the development of nanobody-based new drugs. Shaperon is also exploring nanobody-based protein therapeutics, such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and radiopharmaceutical therapies. In June 2024 , the US FDA Placed Partial Clinical Hold on Phase I Trial of YL202. The hold on YL202 is due to potential risks at higher doses, with five grade 5 adverse effects reported.

the US FDA Placed Partial Clinical Hold on Phase I Trial of YL202. The hold on YL202 is due to potential risks at higher doses, with five grade 5 adverse effects reported. In April 2024 , AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's ENHERTU was approved in the US for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) solid tumors who have received prior systemic treatment and have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.

Antibody-drug Conjugate Overview

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) represent a promising class of targeted cancer therapies that combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the potent cytotoxic effects of chemotherapeutic agents. These conjugates consist of an antibody linked to a cytotoxic drug through a stable chemical linker. The antibody selectively binds to specific antigens present on the surface of cancer cells, facilitating targeted delivery of the drug directly to the tumor site. This targeted approach enhances therapeutic efficacy while minimizing off-target effects, reducing damage to healthy tissues and associated side effects commonly observed with traditional chemotherapy.

The US FDA has authorized 13 ADCs in total, with MYLOTARG being the first to receive approval. However, in 2017, MYLOTARG was voluntarily taken off the market after follow-up confirmatory trials did not confirm its clinical benefits and revealed safety issues, including a significant number of early fatalities. The development of ADCs has transformed the landscape of oncology, particularly for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Notable examples include trastuzumab emtansine (KADCYLA) for HER2-positive breast cancer and brentuximab vedotin (ADCETRIS) for Hodgkin lymphoma.

The advancement of the ADC market is a worldwide effort, with companies globally dedicating substantial resources. At present, there are more than 200 antibody-drug conjugates at different phases of pre-clinical and clinical development, reflecting the broad interest and promise in this area.

Ongoing research focuses on improving linker technology, optimizing drug payloads, and identifying novel tumor-associated antigens to expand the applicability of ADCs across various cancer types. The integration of ADCs into existing treatment paradigms, along with advancements in biomarker identification and patient stratification, holds significant promise for enhancing patient outcomes and paving the way for personalized cancer therapies.

Antibody-drug Conjugate Market Insights

North America held the largest share of the antibody-drug conjugate market in 2023 compared to other regions. This can be attributed to the significant cancer burden, characterized by a high incidence rate of various malignancies in the area. Moreover, North America boasts a strong biopharmaceutical sector, with many companies involved in the research, development, and commercialization of antibody-drug conjugate therapies. These companies benefit from access to advanced infrastructure, research funding, and a skilled workforce. These factors are pivotal in driving the growth of the antibody-drug conjugate market in North America.

According to the American Cancer Society's Cancer Facts and Figures 2024 report, around 2 million new cancer cases are anticipated to be diagnosed in the United States in 2024. Additionally, recent regulatory approvals for the ADC market by the FDA are expected to boost market demand for antibody-drug conjugates.

For instance, in April 2024, ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan), developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo, was approved in the U.S. for treating adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) solid tumors who have previously received systemic treatment and have no satisfactory alternative options. This approval was granted under the accelerated pathway based on objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DoR). Consequently, the increasing incidence of cancer in North America, along with various product launch activities, is likely to propel the overall antibody-drug conjugate market in the region during the forecast period.

Antibody-drug Conjugate Market Dynamics

The antibody-drug conjugate market is characterized by a dynamic landscape influenced by technological advancements, evolving regulatory frameworks, and a growing emphasis on personalized medicine. Recent advancements in linker technologies and the development of novel payloads have significantly enhanced the efficacy and safety profiles of ADCs. Companies are investing heavily in research and development to develop next-generation ADCs that are more potent, stable, and capable of overcoming resistance mechanisms often seen in cancer therapies.

The market is witnessing an influx of new entrants, including biotechnology firms that specialize in ADC technologies, which is intensifying competition and spurring innovation. Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are also on the rise, further fueling the development of ADCs.

Regulatory dynamics play a critical role in the ADC market, as companies seek expedited pathways for approval. The FDA and other global regulatory bodies have introduced programs that facilitate faster access to ADCs for patients with unmet medical needs. This shift towards more favorable regulatory environments is encouraging companies to accelerate their ADC development programs. Additionally, the increasing acceptance of personalized medicine is influencing clinical trial designs, leading to more tailored therapeutic approaches that enhance the potential for ADC success.

Market segmentation reveals that the hematologic malignancies segment is currently leading the ADC market, driven by the success of approved products like brentuximab vedotin and trastuzumab emtansine. However, there is a growing focus on solid tumors, which present unique challenges but also significant opportunities for ADC development. As researchers gain a deeper understanding of tumor biology and the mechanisms of ADC action, new strategies are emerging to optimize ADCs for a broader range of cancers.

In conclusion, the ADC market is poised for substantial growth, propelled by technological innovations, supportive regulatory landscapes, and a shift towards personalized medicine. As new ADCs enter the market and existing products gain expanded indications, the overall landscape will continue to evolve, creating exciting opportunities for both established companies and new entrants in the biopharmaceutical sector. The continued emphasis on improving the therapeutic index of ADCs will be essential in maintaining momentum in this rapidly developing market.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Antibody-drug Conjugate Market CAGR ~14% Antibody-drug Conjugate Market Size by 2030 ~USD 26 Billion Key Antibody-drug Conjugate Companies F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Pfizer Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., ADC Therapeutics SA., GSK plc, Mersana Therapeutics., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca, ImmunoGen Inc., among others

Antibody-drug Conjugate Market Assessment

Antibody-drug Conjugate Market Segmentation

Antibody-drug Conjugate Market Segmentation By Cancer Type: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Brain Tumor, and Others

Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Brain Tumor, and Others

Antibody-drug Conjugate Market Segmentation By Target Type: CD19, HER2, CD22, and Others

CD19, HER2, CD22, and Others

Antibody-drug Conjugate Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals And Specialty Cancer Centers, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others

Hospitals And Specialty Cancer Centers, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others

Antibody-drug Conjugate Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Antibody-drug Conjugate Market Report Introduction 2 Antibody-drug Conjugate Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Antibody-drug Conjugate Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Antibody-drug Conjugate Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis 7 Antibody-drug Conjugate Market Layout 8 Antibody-drug Conjugate Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

