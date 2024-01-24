Glass Reactor Market Valuation to Reach US$ 1,721.3 Million by 2033 Amid Growing Demand from Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) forecasts a thriving future for the glass reactor market, fueled by rising demand in pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and R&D advancements. Explore the complex dynamics of this growing market and discover stakeholder opportunities in our detailed FMI report.

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Glass Reactor Market is expected to increase from US$ 913.1 million in 2023 to US$ 1,721.3 million by 2033. Over the assessment period, global demand for glass reactors is projected to surge at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The growing need for novel medications and treatments in the pharmaceutical industry is driving the glass reactor market. Glass reactors are necessary for chemical synthesis, reaction optimization, crystallization, distillation, and purification, among other phases of drug development.

The pharmaceutical industry's growing use of automation, process control systems, and innovative materials in their manufacturing processes is driving the demand for glass reactors with cutting-edge technology. Further, expanding crude oil refinery capacity worldwide contributes to the rising demand for glass reactors in petrochemical processes.

The increasing number of research, development, and testing facilities across several industrial verticals is predicted to fuel growth in the glass reactor market. Improved cost-effectiveness for several manufacturing processes has resulted from advancements in industrial production procedures in several countries.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The global market for glass reactors is projected to thrive at 6.5% CAGR through 2033.

CAGR through 2033. By capacity, the 30 to 60 lts. segment is expected to reach US$ 544.3 million by 2033.

by 2033. The United States industry value is anticipated to reach US$ 283.3 million by 2033.

industry value is anticipated to reach by 2033. China is projected to reach US$ 145.9 million by 2033.

is projected to reach by 2033. Demand in India is predicted to rise at 5.8% CAGR through 2033.

"Single-jacketed glass reactors, known for their versatility and cost-effectiveness, dominate the market due to their simple design, ease of operation, and maintenance advantages, making them preferred in several industries." - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

Following are the leading manufacturers of glass reactors profiled in the report.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd.

Büchi AG

De Dietrich Process Systems

Corning Incorporated

Radley

Ace Glass Incorporated

Syrris Ltd.

Parr Instrument Company

Senco. CC

Labfirst Scientific Instruments ( Shanghai ) Co., Ltd

) Co., Ltd Shiva Scientific Glass Pvt. Ltd.

Sigma Scientific Glass Pvt. Ltd.

UD Technologies

Garg Lab Solutions

Sachin Industries Ltd.

Key firms are concentrating on increasing local manufacturing and glass reactor technologies to provide consumers with affordable options. They are also investing in the development of new products and further innovation for the ones that already exist to meet end-user demand.

For instance,

In 2022, GMM Pfaudler expanded its glass-lined equipment production plant in India . In addition, the business spent US$ 3.7 million to boost output.

GMM Pfaudler expanded its glass-lined equipment production plant in . In addition, the business spent to boost output. In 2023, Asahi Glassplant Inc. (AGI Japan) declared a strategic investment in Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited, initiating a long-term commercial alliance.

Glass Reactor Market Segmentation by Category

By Capacity:

Up to 5 Lts.

5 to 15 Lts

15 to 30 Lts.

30 to 60 Lts.

60 to 100 Lts.

100 to 300 Lts.

Above 300 Lts.

By Design:

Multi Jacketed

Double Jacketed

Single Jacketed

By Application:

Pilot Plants

Mid-large Scale Production Plants

Portable Multi-purpose Unit

By End-use:

Chemical Process Industries

Petrochemical Refineries

Pharmaceutical

Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

and Pacific Middle East and Africa

More Insights into the Glass Reactor Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the global glass reactor market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period 2023 to 2033.

To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on capacity (up to 5 Lts., 5 to 15 Lts, 15 to 30 Lts., 30 to 60 Lts., 60 to 100 Lts., 100 to 300 Lts., above 300 Lts.), design (multi jacketed glass reactors, double jacketed glass reactors, single jacketed glass reactors), application (pilot plants, mid-large scale production plants, portable multi-purpose unit), end-use (chemical process industries, petrochemical refineries, pharmaceutical, research institutes), and region.

