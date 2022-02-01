GIGABYTE's AORUS Gaming Laptops Evolve, Reshaping the Game

The AORUS 17, GIGABYTE's flagship model laptop debuted at CES 2022, changed the rules of the game by introducing a 17-inch screen panel inside a 15-inch tall laptop chassis. By adopting an extremely narrow four-sided frame design, AORUS increased the screen-to-body ratio to 90%, so you see more while carrying less. Without compromising any performance, the screen still boasts a 360 Hz refresh rate, allowing players to see more frames and win more games.

Upgrading the processor and graphics, the dual chips approach in the new generation of AORUS series laptops augment performance to a new level. The exclusive WINDFORCE Infinity cooling technology effectively removes heat making laptops run smoothly even under the heaviest of loads.

AORUS gaming laptops are now on shelves. For more information regarding the new generation of AORUS gaming laptops, please visit: https://bit.ly/AROUSlaptop

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1724708/GIGABYTE_s_AORUS_Gaming_Laptops_Evolve_Reshaping_Game.jpg

SOURCE GIGABYTE