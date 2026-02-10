GIGABYTE Partners with AMD to Enhance Game Value through Crimson Desert Bundle

TAIPEI, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, partners with AMD to announce the Crimson Desert game bundle to enhance game value across a wide range of components and consumer products. Spanning graphics cards, select AMD Ryzen™ 9000X3D processors are paired with recommended GIGABYTE motherboards, as well as laptops and desktops. Together, GIGABYTE and AMD deliver a richer and more immersive gaming experience through cutting-edge hardware innovation.

GIGABYTE Radeon™ RX 9070 Series graphics cards are powered by the AMD RDNA™ 4 architecture with enhanced ray-tracing capabilities and AMD FSR™ "Redstone" technology, which boosts frame rates and reduces system latency delivering the horsepower needed for demanding gaming. Equipped with GIGABYTE's WINDFORCE cooling system, including the Hawk fan design and server-grade thermal conductive gel, these GPUs maintain exceptional thermal efficiency for consistently optimized gameplay.

GIGABYTE motherboards, when paired with the AMD Ryzen™ 9000X3D processors, deliver maximum gaming performance through AMD 3D V-Cache™ technology to minimize memory latency. GIGABYTE amplifies this advantage with X3D Turbo Mode 2.0, an exclusive hardware-software innovation that applies real-time, adaptive performance tuning informed by extensive real-world data training. The result: the full performance potential of X3D processors, unlocked.

The partnership further extends to consumer products for gamers who prefer a complete system. GIGABYTE's latest AI gaming laptop, AERO X16, is a Copilot+ PC powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX370 processor that delivers best-in-class CPU and NPU performance. Leverage with GIGABYTE's exclusive AI agent, GiMATE, providing users with a smarter performance, productivity, and system control for everyday use. Designed for desktop gamers, the AORUS PRIME 5 gaming desktop is equipped with the AMD Ryzen™ 7 9700X processor, offering ultra-responsive gameplay and seamless multitasking, supported by GIGABYTE's omni cooling design across the graphics card, processor, and chassis, along with comprehensive connectivity for true plug-and-play convenience.

Gamers who purchase eligible GIGABYTE graphics cards, laptops, desktops, or AMD Ryzen™ 9 and Ryzen™ 7 X3D processors with compatible motherboards between February 10th and April 25th can obtain a Crimson Desert redeem code for game activation until May 23rd. The game will officially launch on March 19, and please visit the campaign page for more details, eligibility, and participating products.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2876727/crimson_desert_bundle_banner_1920x1080.jpg