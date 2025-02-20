GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 50 Series Graphics Cards Now Available: Optimized Cooling for Extreme Performance

TAIPEI, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announced the GeForce RTX™ 50 Series graphics cards powered by NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, including the GeForce RTX™ 5090, RTX™ 5080, RTX™ 5070 Ti, which are now available, while the RTX™ 5070 will be available on March 5th. With cutting-edge cooling innovations and AI-powered performance enhancements, GIGABYTE delivers superior thermal efficiency and optimized airflow for an elevated gaming experience. By integrating an innovative fan design and advanced thermal interface materials, these new graphics cards ensure long-lasting durability and top-tier performance for enthusiasts, gamers, and AI computing professionals alike.

GIGABYTE offers GeForce RTX™ 50 air-cooled and water-cooled variants, ensuring a solution for every gaming setup. Both variants are applied with server-grade thermal conductive gel for better heat dissipation efficiency without shifting for long-term usage. The AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE series provides enthusiasts with high-performance liquid cooling, available in all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooling and water block configuration, while AIO solution is applied with liquid metal thermal grease to enhance heat dissipation. Meanwhile, air-cooled models incorporate advanced thermal technologies, featuring composite metal grease, the new Hawk Fan design which results in up to a 53.6% increase in air pressure and a 12.5% increase in air volume without compromising acoustics. Additionally, the AORUS RTX™ 5090 MASTER integrates superconducting heat pipes, while the AORUS RTX™ 5080 above MASTER models come with Screen Cooling Plus for superior airflow and cooling balance.

The GIGABYTE RTX™ 50 Series lineup offers diverse models to meet the various demands. The AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE is the flagship water-cooled graphics card that delivers exceptional performance with silent operation while the AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE water block offers superior thermal efficiency and seamless integration for DIY PC enthusiasts looking to build unique custom liquid cooling loops. The premium AORUS MASTER air-cooled models are designed for PC enthusiasts seeking powerful performance with exceptional cooling. GIGABYTE GAMING is categorized as a performance-focused model while the AERO model features sleek white and silver for aesthetic PC build. And the EAGLE series showcases a futuristic design with cosmic graphics for a unique look.

Also, GIGABYTE provides several SFF-ready graphics card models such as the GeForce RTX 5080 AERO OC SFF 16G and GeForce RTX 5080 WINDFORCE OC SFF 16G. These models deliver powerful performance in a compact form, further simplifying SFF builds. Additionally, GIGABYTE introduces pure-white design variants across multiple segments, catering to users who prefer an all-white PC aesthetic. For more information, please visit the: GIGABYTE official website .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2619565/GIGABYTE_GeForce_RTX_50_Series_Graphics_Cards_Now_Available_Optimized.jpg