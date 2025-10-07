Gifthealth is First to Serve 6m Patients Via Direct-to-Patient Platform

Major milestone that proves direct-to-patient works at scale.

COLUMBUS, Ohio and Sterling, Va., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gifthealth, the patient access solution that unifies the prescription journey from provider to patient, today announced it has now served more than six million patients through its direct-to-patient (DTP) platform.

As the first platform to deliver DTP at scale, Gifthealth's Digi+Hub model merges the speed of digital pharmacy with the flexibility of hub services, eliminating friction, reducing delays, and ensuring more patients start and stay on therapy. With six million patient journeys completed, Gifthealth delivers a proven, scalable experience that transforms direct-to-patient from concept into reality.

Gifthealth is URAC and NABP accredited, licensed in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, and integrated into the majority of EHR systems. Its Digi+Hub engages more than 175,000 prescribers and powers prescription access across a nationwide network.

"Nothing should stand in the way of better health," said Chip Parkinson, CEO, Gifthealth. "Our experience serving six million patients proves that direct-to-patient works, not in theory, but at scale. Gifthealth is redefining the prescription journey as a seamless, patient-centered experience that connects manufacturers, prescribers, and patients in ways the traditional system never could."

Gifthealth delivers an end-to-end prescription journey that is seamless, not fragmented: from initiation through fulfillment, financial navigation, refills, and adherence. By uniting technology and human touch, Gifthealth helps patients start therapy sooner, persist longer, and experience fewer barriers, all while providing manufacturers and providers with the insight and reliability they need.

"The Gifthealth partnership has been invaluable to us and our patients," said Dr. Natalie Cosgrove, Gastroenterologist, AdventHealth. "From the very first day, the program has exceeded our expectations and continues to expand over time. To quote one of our patients, 'this experience is so much better!'"

About Gifthealth

Gifthealth is a patient access solution that unifies the prescription journey from provider to patient—combining access, fulfillment, and patient services into one frictionless, branded experience. Our Digi+Hub model merges digital pharmacy speed with flexible hub services, helping more patients get on therapy faster, stay on therapy longer, and deliver better outcomes for brands and providers alike. Gifthealth operates dispensing pharmacies and a nationwide partner network to deliver consistent on-therapy outcomes at scale.