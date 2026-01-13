Gifthealth Announces Jeremy Richardson as New Chief Commercial Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gifthealth has announced the appointment of Jeremy Richardson as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Richardson brings nearly two decades of leadership experience in sales, marketing, trade, and business development across some of the most respected organizations in healthcare.

Most recently, he served as Vice President of Strategy & Commercial Growth at Elevance Health.

Richardson led the integration of BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy, Kroger Specialty Pharmacy (KSP), and Paragon Healthcare – overseeing more than 350 sales professionals, 300+ limited distribution therapies, and $7.5B in annual revenue.

Prior to Elevance Health, he spent a decade at KSP, rising through the organization to become Vice President of Sales, Marketing, & Trade Relations.

Under his leadership, Kroger achieved consistent year-over-year revenue growth exceeding $4B, launched new therapeutic divisions, and successfully integrated into Elevance.

"Jeremy is known for his ability to architect and execute large-scale commercial strategies – uniting payer, provider, and pharma relationships to drive sustainable growth," said Gifthealth CEO Chip Parkinson. "His deep expertise in specialty and infusion therapies, omni-channel marketing, and trade relations will be instrumental as Gifthealth accelerates its partnerships with leading pharmaceutical manufacturers and expands patient access across multiple therapeutic areas."

In his new role, Richardson will oversee all commercial strategy, new business development, and marketing functions.

"Gifthealth is transforming patient access, unifying every step of the journey to deliver effortless experiences for manufacturers, patients and prescribers and accelerating speed to therapy," said Richardson. "I am excited to lead the next phase of its growth across pharma partnerships, as well as its expanding specialty hub and digital pharmacy footprint."

About Gifthealth

Gifthealth is a digital pharmacy and access platform that streamlines prescription fulfillment, reduces total patient out-of-pocket, and improves persistence for biopharma brands and the clinics that serve them. Gifthealth operates dispensing pharmacies and a nationwide partner network to deliver consistent on-therapy outcomes.