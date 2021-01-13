ghSMART Ranked "Best Boutique Firm," #1 in Three Additional Categories in Vault Ranking of Best Consulting Firms to Work For

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G.H. Smart & Company, LLC was today ranked #1 in the 2021 Vault study of Best Consulting Firms to Work For in the categories of client interaction (for the third year in a row), level of challenge (second year in a row), overall satisfaction (second year in a row), and was named "Best Boutique Firm" for the first time.

The Chicago-based leadership advisory firm also ranked in the top five firms across seven categories, including hours in the office, work/life balance, compensation, internal mobility, selectivity, relationships with supervisors, and exit opportunities.

"I founded ghSMART in 1995 explicitly so that wildly talented people could do fulfilling, impactful and lucrative work at the level of the most elite firms, while enjoying the freedom to have a life outside of work," said Dr. Geoff Smart, founder and chairman. "Our company's success in an immensely difficult year and our continued growth in the rankings are a testament to this stellar team and only proves out our people strategy."

ghSMART counts bestselling authors, decorated military leaders, White House Fellows, a Harvard Law School Dean of Admissions, multiple Rhodes scholars, as well as alumni from the top graduate programs and professional services firms in the world among its international team.

"What I love about ghSMART is the level of freedom we have — choice in how we serve clients and colleagues, and the control over how we spend our time," said Maria Blair, partner at ghSMART and member of the firm's Management Committee.

Managing partner Randy Street said, "I have been at ghSMART for over 15 years. When I left my last job at Bain & Company, people told me that I would never work with as talented a group of people again. But I've found my colleagues at ghSMART to be among the most exceptional people, and we are all committed to helping leaders achieve success."

Chief People Officer Ellen Walpert said, "We aspire to give talented, thoughtful, diverse people an opportunity to learn and grow, and to develop the confidence to achieve their full potential. We offer a combination that is hard to find; it has allowed us to recruit the best and brightest, and we hope will continue to attract top talent as we grow in the immediate future."

About ghSMART: ghSMART is a leadership advisory firm. Forbes named ghSMART to its list of "Best Management Consulting Firms" for the past three years, and Harvard Business School has published two case studies on the firm as a pioneer in its industry. Firm leaders authored some of the top-selling and most-acclaimed books in the field of leadership. The firm published the New York Times bestseller Who: The A Method for Hiring (Smart & Street), The Wall Street Journal bestseller Power Score: Your Formula for Leadership Success (Smart, Street, and Foster), and the New York Times bestseller The CEO Next Door: The 4 Behaviors That Transform Ordinary People into World-Class Leaders (Botelho & Powell).

For more information about ghSMART, please visit www.ghsmart.com. Qualified candidates are encouraged to contact recruiting@ghsmart.com to schedule a career discussion.

About Vault.com: Vault is best known for its influential rankings, ratings, and reviews on thousands of top employers. The data used to compile these rankings and reviews are collected and verified through directed surveys of active employees and enrolled students. Information about the 2021 Vault rankings is available here: https://www.vault.com/best-companies-to-work-for/consulting/vault-consulting-rankings-top-50.

