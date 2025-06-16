ghSMART Celebrates 30th Anniversary and Recognition on Forbes' 2025 America's Best Management Consulting Firms List

CHICAGO, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ghSMART, the trusted leadership advisor to CEOs, boards, and investors, proudly marks its 30th anniversary today, a milestone that reflects three decades of helping leaders build winning executive teams and make high-stakes leadership decisions. The anniversary follows a year of recognition for the firm, including its placement on Forbes' 2025 list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms, an award based on client feedback and industry recommendations.

ghSMART is recognized on Forbes' 2025 list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms.

Founded in 1995 by Dr. Geoff Smart, ghSMART pioneered the leadership advisory industry and has grown into a global partner, serving many of the world's most influential organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, leading global private equity firms, and major nonprofits. Today, more than 90% of the firm's advisory work is at the C-suite, CEO, board, or investor level, with a singular focus of using expertise in business and human behavior to help build valuable companies.

"ghSMART was founded on a simple belief: better leadership creates better outcomes, for companies, communities, and the world," said Dr. Geoff Smart, Founder & Chairman of ghSMART. "As we celebrate 30 years, I am deeply grateful to our clients and colleagues for making this mission a reality at the highest levels of leadership around the world. Being named to Forbes' Best Consulting Firms list this year is especially meaningful, as it reflects the trust and impact we strive to deliver to our clients every day."

The firm's growth and enduring client relationships are a testament to the increasing importance of leadership as a strategic driver of success, particularly in today's complex and fast-changing environment.

"With technology disruption, market uncertainty, and evolving workforce expectations, leadership matters more than ever," said Jeff McLean, CEO of ghSMART. "We are honored to be recognized by Forbes, and we remain committed to helping our clients be the leaders that their organizations need to deliver their strategies. Our focus on our clients' success will continue to define our next 30 years of innovation and growth."

The firm also continues to advance the field of leadership advisory through its data-driven insights and analytics, rigorous assessments, and thought leadership.

"As we look to the future, we are excited to keep pushing the boundaries of how leadership can be developed and scaled," said Elena Lytkina Botelho, twenty-year Partner, ghSMART board member, and co-author of The CEO Next Door. "Our work is ultimately about helping leaders realize their full potential, and when they do, their organizations and communities benefit. That's why this milestone matters to us."

As ghSMART celebrates this anniversary, the firm remains focused on its mission of helping leaders amplify their positive impact on the world.

About ghSMART

ghSMART is the trusted advisor to CEOs, boards, and investors on leadership strategies that drive performance and transformation. Combining rigorous assessments with analytics, ghSMART supports its clients in building exceptional teams and achieving their most ambitious goals. Founded on the belief that leadership is the most powerful force for good, ghSMART remains a pioneer in leadership advisory, with a legacy of bestselling books and industry accolades.

For more information about ghSMART and its services, visit www.ghSMART.com. For media inquiries, email Jennifer Watkins at jwatkins@ghsmart.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711168/ghSMART_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711169/Forbes_ABMCF_2025_Logo.jpg