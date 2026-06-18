Ghana International Bank and African Development Bank Sign Trade Finance Transaction Guarantee Confirming Bank Agreement

LONDON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ghana International Bank Plc ("GHIB") is pleased to announce the signing of a Confirming Bank Agreement with the African Development Bank Group ("AfDB") under the Transaction Guarantee Instrument, marking an important milestone in the Bank's strategy to expand support for African trade, investment and economic development.

The facility will enhance GHIB's capacity to support importers, exporters and financial institutions engaged in cross-border commerce across Africa and beyond. It further reinforces the Bank's commitment to providing trade finance solutions that enable businesses to access international markets, strengthen supply chains and contribute to sustainable economic growth.

GHIB joins a select list of financial institutions, approved based on the African Development Bank eligibility criteria, reinforcing its standing as a trusted partner in facilitating cross-border trade and finance across the continent. The partnership reflects the shared commitment of both institutions to promoting intra-African trade, supporting private sector development and helping to address the significant trade finance gap that continues to constrain economic growth across Africa.

Commenting on the agreement, Ian Greenstreet, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana International Bank, said:

"This agreement with the African Development Bank represents a significant milestone for Ghana International Bank and our clients. It strengthens our ability to support businesses engaged in international trade and reinforces our commitment to facilitating economic growth and investment across Africa.

As a UK-regulated bank with deep roots in Africa and strong international connections, GHIB is uniquely positioned to serve as a bridge between African markets and global capital. We are delighted to partner with the African Development Bank in support of increased trade, investment and economic opportunity across the continent."

Mr. Solomon Quaynor, Vice President, Private Sector, Infrastructure & Industrialisation of African Development Bank Group, said:

"AfDB is delighted to partner with GHIB to support trade across Africa, especially in low-income countries and transition states such as Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Guinea and Liberia, among others. GHIB's strength in providing confirming bank support to local banks in these and other African countries is perfectly aligned with AfDB's mandate of promoting regional integration.

With the increasing implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), AfDB has the strategic objective of reducing Africa's trade finance gap by enhancing the confirming bank capacity of African financial institutions such as GHIB for them to play an even bigger role in promoting intra-Africa trade. We look forward to building a broader and stronger partnership with GHIB."

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