LONDON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ghana International Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Greenstreet as its new Chief Executive Officer, subject to the completion of the customary regulatory approval process in the United Kingdom.

Ghana International Bank announces Ian Greenstreet as its new Chief Executive Officer

Ian is one of the most experienced financial services leaders of his generation, bringing more than four decades of international banking, investment management, risk management, corporate governance and business transformation experience. During his distinguished career, he has served as a Chief Executive Officer, Chief Risk Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Non-Executive Director across a number of leading financial institutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America and Africa.

Ghana is a leading hub for financial services, trade, innovation and investment across Africa. As the country helps shape the continent's next chapter of economic growth, the Bank is uniquely positioned at the nexus of Ghana and the international markets, facilitating the flow of capital, commerce and opportunity between them.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, Chairman of Ghana International Bank and Governor of the Bank of Ghana, said:

"We are delighted that Ian Greenstreet has agreed to become Chief Executive Officer of Ghana International Bank. His unique combination of executive leadership, regulatory expertise, strategic vision and deep understanding of both international financial markets and Ghana positions him exceptionally well to lead the Bank through its next phase of growth and development.

The Board is confident that, under Ian's leadership, Ghana International Bank will continue to strengthen its position as a leading financial institution, delivering disciplined growth, sustainable profitability, regulatory excellence and an enhanced contribution to the economic development of Ghana.

The Board, management and staff warmly welcome Ian to Ghana International Bank and look forward to working closely with him as we embark upon this exciting new chapter for the Bank."

About GHIB

GHIB is a UK-regulated financial institution with a long and distinguished presence in the City of London, one of the world's leading financial centres. The bank serves a broad spectrum of Ghanaian clients, including financial institutions, parastatals, corporates, SMEs, and the Ghanaian diaspora.

For more information about GHIB, its products and services, please visit https://www.ghanabank.co.uk.

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