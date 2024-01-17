Getting 2024 off to a Flying Start: Zoomlion Delivers Nearly 200 Units of Earthmoving Machinery Equipment to Australia and Europe

CHANGSHA, China, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion", 1157.HK) sent off nearly 200 units of earthmoving machinery equipment to Australia and Europe on January 8 from its Earthmoving Machinery Park in the Zoomlion Smart City, signaling a successful start to 2024.

The batch delivery is another significant milestone for Zoomlion Earthmoving Machinery Company, as it continues to expand in the Australian and European markets. In recent years, the company has achieved continued success in major overseas markets by enhancing its product competitiveness, diversifying its product range, and steadily improving product adaptability. This approach has not only boosted global sales but has also significantly raised the brand's profile and influence.

Last July, Zoomlion opened the first 4S (Sales, Service, Spare Parts & Survey) shop in Brisbane, Australia which marked a solid step in the company's international development roadmap, accelerating the establishment of a localized service network and further completing the overseas layout.

The sprawling 4,300-square-meter 4S shop boasts a unified team specializing in both sales and service, complete with service vehicles. It houses an extensive inventory of both new and pre-owned equipment and spare parts. With dedicated zones for repair, testing, and maintenance, the facility is fully equipped to deliver reliable service, earning enthusiastic reviews from customers for its comprehensive care.

In December, Zoomlion delivered more than 50 units of concrete agitator trucks to Australia, which was the first time China exported concrete agitator trucks to the country. When developing this model, Zoomlion conducted extensive market research to gain an in-depth understanding of local working conditions and customers' real, practical needs. It boasts the advantages of advanced design, robust performance, stylish looks, safety, ease of control, and comfortable use.

Meanwhile, in the European market, Zoomlion participated in the 69th Feira Nacional de Agricultura Feira do Ribatejo (FNA23) in Portugal in June 2023 and the SMOPYC 2023 trade show in Spain in November, during which it signed orders totaling 30 million yuan (USD4.22 million).

"The batch delivery on January 8 is a great start to 2024. Zoomlion Earthmoving will continue to improve and implement a point-to-point and localization-oriented overseas development strategy to further expand our market reach and achieve new business breakthroughs," said Zheng Zhe, assistant general manager of Zoomlion Earthmoving Machinery Company.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2320380/image_1.jpg