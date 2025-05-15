Event will showcase the innovative potential of AI and highlight in-depth applications for Getac's powerful AI-ready solutions across a range of industries

TAIPEI, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation (Getac), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions, today announced that the 2025 Getac Innovation Day is taking place in Taipei on 22nd May. Combining the event with Computex Taipei, Getac is inviting global ICT and supply chain partners to experience the innovative potential of AI across a wide range of industries and rugged use cases.

Getac Technology Corporation to Unveil World’s First Rugged Copilot+ PC at Getac Innovation Day 2025 in Taipei

The event will feature four exhibition areas: Getac's AI PC Series, Utilities AI Solutions, Manufacturing AI Solutions, and Public Safety AI Solutions. Each area will showcase how to achieve cost-efficiencies, optimise workflows, and improve decision-making using rugged AI solutions, creating new possibilities for industries facing challenging operating environments.

Unveiling the Getac B360 Plus: The world's first fully rugged Copilot+ PC

A key highlight of the event will be the unveiling of Getac's first Copilot+ PC, a fully rugged laptop: the Getac B360 Plus. Boasting the latest Windows AI technology, this powerful new device – which is expected to be available in the third quarter of 2025 – will extend Getac's popular B360 and B360 Pro lineup, designed for professionals working in industries such as defence, utilities, public safety, and manufacturing.

Featuring a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of up to 48 trillion operations per second (TOPS), the B360 Plus offers exceptional AI performance, enabling users to excel in extreme work environments and high-pressure scenarios.

The AI PC Series exhibition area will also include Getac's S510 rugged laptop and ZX80 fully rugged Android tablet, both of which combine powerful AI-ready processing capabilities with lightweight, sustainable design. By expanding its AI solution lineup with the launch of the B360 Plus, Getac continues to meet the diverse needs of customers around the world, helping them solve challenges and achieve their operational objectives.

Each AI Solution exhibition area will highlight real-world use cases that demonstrate how AI can help organisations across the utilities, public safety and manufacturing industries achieve their digital transformation goals, even in high-risk, high-demand environments.

Utilities AI Solutions: Optimising on-site service and operational safety

Rugged AI-ready devices equipped with image recognition solutions allow industry professionals to conduct real-time inspections, detect anomalies, and predict potential equipment failures in the field, preventing unplanned downtime and improving service stability.

As part of the event, Getac will also showcase its fully rugged remote expert solution: Getac Assist. This innovative solution enables technicians in the field to collaborate with experts around the world in real-time via video, share screens and mark issues, helping to solve maintenance or inspection problems quickly and efficiently.

Manufacturing AI Solutions: Improving industrial safety and compliance

Manufacturing organisations can remotely monitor their factory environments in real-time through a combination of edge computing technology and image recognition AI solutions. Doing so enables them to identify worker safety issues, compliance breaches and potential maintenance concerns at the earliest opportunity, helping cut maintenance costs and reduce risk.

Public Safety AI Solutions: Boosting mobile law enforcement efficiency

Public safety organisations can utilise Getac's AI-ready devices, body-worn cameras, GIS positioning applications, AI analytics, and more to improve response speeds and aid decision making under pressure, helping to mitigate incidents before they escalate.

Visitors to the Public Safety AI Solutions exhibition area will also be able to see live demonstrations of Getac Voice, which heightens operational efficiency and safety with voice-to-text and voice-to-command capabilities powered by Edge AI.

Corporate Value Proposition: AI innovation fuels our customers' future competitiveness

"The development of AI technology requires cross-industry cooperation. By combining our powerful rugged technology with core customer resources, we and our partners can jointly create innovative solutions for today's industry needs. In the future, we will focus on developing the Edge AI ecosystem, continue to invest in software and data applications, comprehensively improve the intelligence and future competitiveness of the industry, and create more efficient and reliable value for customers," says James Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation.

Getac Innovation Day is an invitation-only event. To learn more about Getac AI solutions, interested companies and partners are encouraged to register via this link.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in AI-capable rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defence, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. Getac was recently recognized as one of Newsweek's "World's Most Trustworthy Companies" for 2024. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2025 Getac Technology Corporation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683480/Getac_Technology_Corporation_to_Unveil_World_s_First_Rugged_Copilot__PC_at_Getac_Innovation_Day_2025.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2378441/Getac_Logo.jpg