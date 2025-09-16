Highly versatile new tablets bring the power of edge AI to dynamic work environments in a compact and lightweight form factor

Getac has launched the next generation of its award-winning [1] UX10 and UX10-IP tablets.

UX10 and UX10-IP tablets. Both devices are purpose-built to provide highly versatile, fully rugged performance to professionals in industries such as defence, manufacturing, utilities, public safety, and transportation & logistics.

Compact, lightweight, and fully rugged, the next gen UX10 and UX10-IP are engineered for all-day mobility and reliable performance in challenging environments.

TAIPEI, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation (Getac), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions and a manufacturer with advanced in-house capabilities, today announced the launch of its next generation UX10 and UX10-IP fully rugged tablets. The UX10 is aimed at professionals in the defence, manufacturing, utilities, public safety, and transportation & logistics industries, who need highly versatile devices they can rely on in a wide range of challenging operational scenarios. The UX10-IP is purpose-built for emergency healthcare and public safety professionals, featuring a unique sealed design that enables the device to be repeatedly cleaned and disinfected.

Getac Expands its Copilot+ PC Lineup with Launch of Fully Rugged Next Gen UX10 and UX10-IP Tablets_INTL

Accelerated performance on the latest Copilot+ PCs

The next gen UX10 and UX10-IP are the latest Getac devices to meet Microsoft's stringent Copilot+ PC criteria[2], joining the recently launched B360 Plus laptop and F120 tablet in its rapidly growing portfolio.

Both new devices are powered by an Intel® CoreTM Ultra 200V Series Processor and groundbreaking Intel® AI Boost NPU (Neural Processor Unit) with up to 48 TOPS (Trillion Operations Per Second), which can accelerate AI-driven tasks, enhance real-time analytics, and empower users to overcome difficult challenges. Other Copilot+ PC key features include up to 32GB LPDDR5X memory, up to 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and Windows Hello face authentication (an optional fingerprint reader is also available).

Elsewhere, the next generation UX10 and UX10-IP include a range of further upgrades over the previous generation. These include improved power efficiency for longer runtime between charges, a slimmer and lighter bridge battery (optional) for enhanced overall mobility, Wi-Fi 7 for seamless connectivity, and two Thunderbolt TM 4 Type-C ports for ultra-high-speed data transfer.

Fully rugged reliability in a compact and lightweight form factor

Like all of Getac's solutions, the next gen UX10 and UX10-IP are built rugged from the ground up for excellent reliability and usability in the field. A 10.1-inch, 1,000 nits display offers enhanced durability and superb readability, even in direct sunlight, while the touchscreen can be operated with gloves on and in the rain. The devices are also MIL-STD-810H and IP66 certified, vibration and 6ft drop resistant, and boast an operating temperature range of -29°C to 63°C / -20°F to 145°F. Despite all this, they weigh just 1.15kg/2.53lbs, making them ideally suited to all-day use in the field.

UX10 – Suited to a diverse range of critical industry applications

The combination of power, versatility and portability makes the next gen UX10 ideally suited to a wide range of critical applications across the defence, manufacturing, utilities, public safety, and transportation & logistics industries.

For defence professionals, its compact size, light weight and advanced security features make it ideally suited to drone control and intelligence gathering activities.

For manufacturing operators, the built-in NPU brings powerful, on-device intelligence to the factory floor, enabling the use of both generative and discriminative AI models for efficient predictive maintenance. This is complemented by extensive connectivity and video streaming, which support real-time process monitoring.

For utilities field engineers, the UX10's wide temperature operating range, AI-powered processing capabilities and sunlight readable screen make data intensive mapping activities and processing/analysing images for anomalies fast and efficient.

For public safety professionals, its on-device NPU and rugged design make the UX10 ideally suited to AI-driven applications such as real-time transcription, video analysis, and evidence categorization, enabling faster, more accurate response in critical situations.

For transportation & logistics professionals, the UX10 excels in large-scale warehousing environments where workers and forklift drivers move between cold storage and outdoor areas exposed to the elements. The device can also be securely mounted in vehicle cabins for real-time navigation, delivery processing, and inventory management, helping drivers stay productive and on schedule.

UX10-IP – Designed for infection prevention

The next gen UX10-IP is purpose-built to help emergency healthcare responders and providers prevent the spread of infection during busy shifts, featuring an innovative sealed button design that enables it to be quickly cleaned and disinfected between uses. An easy-to-clean rubber hand strap specifically designed for emergency services use is also available if required.

"The next gen UX10 and UX10-IP give enterprises a uniquely versatile platform to bring advanced AI into the field," says James Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation. "Their compact form factor, rugged reliability, and deep customization options make them ideal for running generative AI and machine learning proof of concepts across industries, from predictive maintenance in manufacturing to real-time situational awareness in public safety. By combining Copilot+ PC capabilities with extensive extension and configuration possibilities, the UX10 series empowers organizations to safely innovate, adapt, and scale AI applications in challenging environments."

Both UX10 and UX10-IP will be available in October.

For more information, please visit www.getac.com

[1]The UX10 was named 2023 Best Rugged Tablet by Techradar. [2]Microsoft's Copilot+ PC minimum requirements include an NPU capable of 40+ TOPS, at least 16GB of memory, 256GB of storage and one or more biometric security feature.

