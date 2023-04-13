Getac redefines rugged field computing with launch of next generation UX10 tablet and V110 laptop

News in Brief:

Next generation UX10 and V110 are part of new G-RuggedPro TM series, setting the high standard in rugged computing technology.

series, setting the high standard in rugged computing technology. Both devices are designed to thrive in challenging field environments, such as those found in the defence, utilities, and public safety sectors.

The next generation UX10 is also available in a specially designed UX10-IP, featuring fully sealed buttons that allow for fast cleaning and disinfecting by medical professionals.

TAIPEI, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac has today announced the launch of its next generation UX10 tablet and V110 laptop – two powerful, yet portable, fully rugged devices designed to thrive in challenging work environments, like those found in the utilities, public safety and defence sectors.

Both the UX10 and V110 boast 12th Generation Intel® CoreTM Processors, expanded memory and increased storage options, as well as extensive I/O and connectivity options (including 5G), making them two of the most advanced rugged devices Getac has ever produced.

The next generation V110 fully rugged laptop is designed to make complex field tasks easy that its versatile form factor also means workers can quickly switch between touchscreen and keyboard based inputs. The next generation UX10 is also available in a specially designed UX10-IP, featuring fully sealed buttons that allow for fast cleaning and disinfecting by medical professionals.

G-RuggedProTM: The high standard in rugged computing technology

The next generation UX10 and V110 are both part of Getac's new G-RuggedProTM series. Every device in the G-RuggedProTM series is designed and manufactured to Getac's exacting standards, so customers know they are receiving an exceptional product every time.

UX10: Superior rugged performance, sleek new design

The next generation 10.1-inch UX10 fully rugged tablet has been redesigned for even greater performance and versatility. Key features include a choice between powerful 12th Generation Intel® CoreTM Processors and Intel® Pentium® Gold Processors, to suit different applications, and a LumiBond® touchscreen boasting 1,000 nits of brightness. Elsewhere, 8GB of DDR4 RAM (with option of up to 32GB), and a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD (with option of up to 1TB) deliver exceptional computing capability. Upgraded connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.3, Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Thunderbolt™ 4 Type-C, and optional 4G LTE or 5G Sub-6 support, to keep individuals and teams connected in even remote locations.

Its lightweight design makes the UX10 easy to carry and operate for long periods, while IP66 and MIL-STD-810H certifications, drop resistance up to 6ft and an operating range of -29°C to +63°C (-20°F to 145°F) ensures optimal functionality in even adverse weather conditions.

UX10-IP: Designed to help easy disinfection for medical professionals

The next generation UX10-IP features fully sealed buttons that allow for quick and easy disinfection by medical professionals. Its fully rugged IP66-certified design also offers protection against dust, water, and disinfectant spray, for excellent reliability in challenging medical environments.

V110: Complex field tasks made easy

Featuring a powerful 12th Generation Intel® CoreTM Processor and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, alongside an 11.6" LumiBond® touchscreen boasting 1,000 nits of brightness, the next generation V110 fully rugged laptop is designed to make complex field tasks easy. Dual hot-swappable batteries as standard extend operation between charges, while optional 64GB DDR4 + 2TB storage supports intense data activities, such as planning and execution of ground/aviation logistics support in the defence industry. Its versatile form factor also means workers can quickly switch between touchscreen and keyboard based inputs depending on the task at hand.

The next generation V110 boasts an extended range of connectivity options too, including Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, optional 4G LTE/5G Sub-6 and GPS, while Thunderbolt™ 4 Type-C enables fast data transfer and connection with other devices. Furthermore, its innovative dual SIM design allows users to easily switch between two different carrier networks without physically swapping SIM cards each time.

Like all Getac products, the V110 has been built rugged from the ground up for maximum reliability in a diverse range of use cases and user scenarios. MIL-STD-810H, MIL-STD-461G, and IP65 certifications ensure the device can withstand regular knocks, drops, spills, and vibrations, while optional ANSI/UL 12.12.01 and salt fog resistance are also available on request.

Enhanced security features in the field

Both next generation models incorporate a range of enhanced security features, including Microsoft's latest suite of authentication tools, TPM2.0, smart card reader (optional in UX10), and optional Intel® vPro®, fingerprint reader, RFID, and Windows Hello Webcam.

They are also both covered by Getac's industry leading 3-year Bumper-to-Bumper warranty, including accidental damage as standard, for additional peace of mind.

"Getac has been setting the standard in rugged field computing for many years, thanks to our unwavering focus on users and their specific needs," says James Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation. "The UX10 and V110 are two of our most popular models amongst customers in sectors like defence, utilities and public safety, where reliability and performance are paramount. With the launch of these next generation models, two of the best rugged field solutions available just got even better."

Availability

The new UX10 and V110 will be available in June. For more information, please visit the Getac website.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

