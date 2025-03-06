Getac's Next Generation B360 and B360 Pro Combine Powerful AI-Ready Technology with Fully Rugged Reliability for Exceptional Versatility and Performance

Both laptops also offer an extensive range of industry-specific configurations and customisation flexibility*, meaning customers can tailor devices to their exact needs

News in brief:

Getac's next generation B360 and B360 Pro are the first fully rugged laptops to feature the latest Intel® Core TM Ultra Series 2 processors and Intel® AI Boost technology.

Ultra Series 2 processors and Intel® AI Boost technology. Both devices enable users to leverage on-device Edge AI to quickly and seamlessly execute tasks in scenarios requiring real-time processing, high levels of data privacy and security, offline capability, and cost efficiency.

The B360 is ideally suited to professionals working in the public safety and utility sectors, while the B360 Pro is built with the unique needs of defence professionals in mind.

TAIPEI, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation (Getac), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions, today announced the launch of its next generation B360 and B360 Pro fully rugged laptops, offering professionals across industries including public safety, utilities and defence two powerful, yet versatile solutions to overcome the daily challenges they face.

Next generation AI-ready performance

The next generation B360 and B360 Pro combine fully rugged build quality with a host of innovative new technology upgrades.

The next generation B360 and B360 Pro combine fully rugged build quality with a host of innovative new technology upgrades. This includes the latest Intel® CoreTM Ultra Series 2 processors and Intel® AI Boost technology, which enables users to leverage on-device Edge AI to quickly and seamlessly execute tasks. In a recent text-to-report evaluation test conducted with Getac industry customers using Llama 3.1 8B, AI applications running on the B360 were able to turn extensive texts into full reports in a matter of seconds. This powerful Edge AI performance offers significant operational advantages over cloud AI, particularly in scenarios requiring real-time processing, high levels of data privacy and security, offline capability, and cost efficiency.

Elsewhere, the next generation B360 and B360 Pro boast a range of versatile new I/O options, including up to two ThunderboltTM 4 ports for incredibly fast data transfer. LifeSupport hot-swappable battery technology boosts productivity by minimising the need to recharge the devices mid-shift, while WiFi 7 offers data speeds up to five times faster than WiFi 6, as well as up to 60% lower latency.

The B360 Pro features dual high-capacity batteries as standard, while an optional NVIDIA Quadro RTX A500 4GB discrete graphics controller takes visuals to the next level without impacting processing performance. The B360 Pro also includes an optional media bay, which can accommodate a third SSD (for up to 6TB storage capacity in total), third battery, DVD drive or Blu-Ray drive as required.

Fully customisable to meet specific industry needs

The next generation B360 and B360 Pro are both available in a range of industry-specific configurations and can be further tailored with bespoke customisation options* spanning hardware, software, accessories and service. As a result, customers can ensure their device specifications match intended use cases, even when only ordering in small batches. Key industry examples include:

Optimal situational awareness for public safety professionals

Situational awareness is paramount for public safety professionals such as police patrol units, where officers rely on their Getac rugged devices for secure, fast data access and real-time intelligence updates while in the field. Public safety organisations can customise their next generation B360 devices with a range of specific software, hardware, accessory and service options* to fully optimise their situational awareness capabilities. Software options such as Getac Geolocation can be specified for more accurate location information, while the addition of multiple optional device authentication layers, such as password, RFID reader and a fingerprint reader help ensure seamless device access while maintaining data security at all times. Additional accessories, including a secure vehicle dock and high-capacity batteries further enhance device usability in the field, while keeping downtime to a minimum.

Highly efficient mobile GIS, surveying and mapping for utilities professionals

The next generation B360 is ideally suited to mobile GIS, surveying and mapping tasks in remote locations and/or adverse weather conditions, thanks to its MIL-STD-810H, MIL-STD-461G, and IP66 certifications, as well as 6ft drop resistance. An optional secure carry bag aids portability, while software such as Getac Virtual GPS Utility offers a fast and reliable way to manage up to five GPS applications simultaneously. If even more accuracy is required, the next generation B360 can also be equipped with an optional high accuracy GPS module and antenna, ensuring location accuracy to the greatest extent.

Secure, reliable command and control for defence professionals

In the defence industry, commanders rely on Getac rugged devices for real-time intelligence, military data integration, and secure communications to drive mission critical decisions and counter threats. The next generation B360 Pro features extended battery life as standard for uninterrupted operation in the field, while an optional secure vehicle dock can quickly turn any vehicle into a mobile command station. The B360 Pro can also be customised to include two PCMCIA readers* if needed (one is included as standard), further increasing device functionality without the need for external adaptors.

"As the popularity of open-source and Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) language models continues to grow at a rapid pace, we have collaborated with industry customers to develop innovative vertical market AI applications that enable them to take full advantage of the operational benefits on offer. These advancements will drive demand for rugged Edge AI devices like the next generation B360 and B360 Pro, and accelerate AI adoption across the public safety, utilities and defence sectors," says James Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation. "Our industry-specific solutions and customisation capabilities also give customers much more control when choosing devices for specific use cases, helping to maximise productivity and ensure a rapid return on their investment."

The next generation B360 and B360 Pro will be available in April.

For more information, please visit www.getac.com

*Additional charges apply

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in AI-capable rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defence, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. Getac was recently recognized as one of Newsweek's "World's Most Trustworthy Companies" for 2024. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2025 Getac Technology Corporation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2624242/The_next_generation_B360_and_B360_Pro_combine_fully_rugged_build_quality_with_a_host_of_innovative_n.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2378441/Getac_Logo.jpg