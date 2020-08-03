GEP Recognized As Key Solution Provider By Ardent Partners In Forward-Looking Assessment

- States GEP is well-positioned to make a material impact in supply management this coming decade

CLARK, New Jersey, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, has been selected as a Key Solution Provider by Ardent Partners because it is "well-positioned to make a material impact in the supply management market this coming decade."

"GEP was named a Key Solution Provider in 2020 specifically for the success they have had with their comprehensive and robust digital source-to-pay procurement platform, and the impact its customers have had using it. Their innovative blend of services and technology makes them a valuable partner and unique player in the procurement space," said Andrew Bartolini, Founder and Chief Research Officer at Ardent Partners.

At a time when the supply chain and procurement functions are rapidly expanding, GEP's marketplace leadership provides global companies with a strategic partner to drive competitive advantage, resilience, agility, transparency and digital transformation, as well as deliver cost savings and shareholder value. The recognition by Ardent Partners reflects GEP's continuing investment in:

Delivering the industry's highest customer satisfaction ratings

GEP Software, led by its AI solution, GEP MINERVA , which provides actionable intelligence; its end-to-end supply chain platform, GEP NEXXE, and industry-leading, cloud-native source-to-pay software, GEP SMART

About Ardent Partners

Ardent Partners is a research and advisory firm that specializes in procurement, fintech, and HR industries. Ardent Partners advises clients and publishes research that helps business decision-makers understand industry best practices and how to improve performance. It also publishes research that covers the technology landscape and helps professionals identify the best-fit solution or solutions for their specific budget and requirements. Ardent Partners also hosts the CPO Rising Summit and other digital events every year. www.ArdentPartners.com

About GEP

GEP delivers transformative supply chain solutions that help global enterprises become more agile and resilient, operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability and increase shareholder value.



Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain expertise, smart, passionate people — this is how GEP SOFTWARE™, GEP STRATEGY™ and GEP MANAGED SERVICES™ together deliver supply chain solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness. Our customers are the world's best companies, including hundreds of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 industry leaders who rely on GEP to meet ambitious strategic, financial and operational goals.



A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC and Spend Matters. GEP is also regularly ranked a top supply chain consulting and strategy firm, and a leading managed services provider by ALM, Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG and HfS, among others.



Headquartered in Clark, New Jersey, GEP has offices and operations centers across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. To learn more, visit www.gep.com.



