GEP AGAIN PLACED IN THE LEADERS QUADRANT IN 2026 GARTNER® MAGIC QUADRANT™ FOR SOURCE-TO-PAY SUITES

Gartner recognizes GEP as a Leader based on its 'Completeness of Vision' and 'Ability to Execute'

CLARK, N.J., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and supply chain software for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, today announced that Gartner has positioned GEP as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay Suites, for the second consecutive year. Vendors were evaluated based on specific criteria analyzing overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. A complimentary copy of the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay Suites is available for download HERE.

GEP Named Leader in Gartner's 2026 MQ for Procurement S2P

"We believe, Gartner recognizing us as a Leader in this year's Magic Quadrant reflects the strength of our agentic AI platform, purpose-built from the ground up to automate work, solve complexity at scale, and deliver value," said Santosh Nair, GEP's global head of growth. "With GEP Qi, enterprises can advance autonomous procurement and supply chains, with our agentic AI and orchestration agents to optimize value, reduce risk, and deliver competitive advantage."

GEP SOFTWARE encompasses GEP SMART ™, the world's best procurement software , and GEP NEXXE ™, the next-generation cloud-native supply chain unified platform, and GEP GREEN ™ to measure and advance sustainability. GEP SOFTWARE is powered by GEP Qi, the industry's leading Agentic AI-native platform. It enables clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement, purchasing and supply chain functions while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay Suites, Micky Keck, Kaitlynn Sommers, Lynne Phelan, Magnus Bergfors, Alex Brady, 21 January 2026. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from GEP. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About GEP SOFTWARE™

GEP SOFTWARE provides AI-powered digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity. GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty. GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets. GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of AI-powered procurement and supply chain software, strategy and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

Media Contact

Derek Creevey

Director, Public Relations

GEP

Phone: +1 732-382-6565

Email: derek.creevey@gep.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2868271/GEP.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518346/GEP_Logo.jpg