GEP Named a Leader in Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites

CLARK, New Jersey, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain software to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Gartner has again named GEP a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites. A complimentary copy of the report is available at https://www.gep.com/gartnerp2p

"To deal with the whiplash from wild swings in consumer demand and escalating supplier costs and risk, we provide global companies with the industry's smartest, most powerful, agile platform for direct and indirect procurement to drive competitiveness," said Subhash Makhija, chief executive officer and co-founder of GEP.

GEP SMART provides enterprises with the leading AI-powered, cloud-native, source-to-pay (S2P) platform — encompassing spend analytics, sourcing, category management, contract management, supplier and risk management, procure-to-pay, invoice management, and savings project management — unifying procurement operations to drive compliance and savings.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites, October 19, 2020, Kaitlynn Sommers, Micky Keck, William McNeill, Tim Faith

ABOUT GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARETM provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable.

With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders, and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com

