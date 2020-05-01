GEP Issues Newly Revised 2020 Global Procurement And Supply Chain Outlook, With Insight & Analysis Updated For The Aftermath Economy

- Report analyzes the key forces impacting global business and provides a roadmap for procurement and supply chain leaders to steer their companies through economic uncertainty

CLARK, New Jersey, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing organizations around the world to scramble to overcome supply chain disruption and manage entirely unanticipated business continuity risks while keeping employees safe and managing cash flow. GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, is the first major consultancy to issue a comprehensive review with a special post COVID-19 edition of its highly-regarded 2020 GEP Outlook for Procurement and Supply Chain Management.

In this report, GEP experts analyze macroeconomic forces and detail the seven key forces that will shape the rest of the year, providing fresh insights for procurement and supply chain leaders to help their companies navigate beyond this crisis for long-term success.

Download the complimentary report here to learn the:

Key Business Trends — The GEP Outlook report helps business leaders understand and navigate the global pandemic including: The economic downturn, an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape, the volatile energy markets, and includes guidance on regulatory, and mounting sustainability and environmental pressures.

Seven Leading Forces — The pandemic is accelerating digital innovation and disruption, requiring renewed supplier and third-party risk assessment practices, optimizing liquidity, and evaluating the need for upgraded analytics such as predictive analytics technologies.

New Supply Chain and Procurement Priorities – Supply chain and procurement leaders can help their company's recovery by rethinking long-established assumptions — and build resiliency and transparency while simultaneously improving working capital and the cost base.

"Leaders will recognize 2020 isn't a 'lost year;' procurement and supply chain can be a white knight for shareholders by illuminating the path ahead for the enterprise amid this period of unprecedented uncertainty," said John Piatek, vice president of consulting and chair of GEP's Thought Leadership Council.

The report was collaboratively authored by members of the GEP Thought Leadership Council, a global team of highly experienced industry thought leaders, encompassing business and operations strategists, technology experts and innovators, and category and commodity specialists.

About GEP

GEP helps global enterprises operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability, and maximize business and shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain and subject expertise, and smart, passionate people – this is how GEP creates and delivers unified business solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness.

Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrants, Winner for Best Procurement Software and Best P2P Provider at the World Procurement Awards, Best Procurement Consultancy at CIPS Supply Management Awards, and Best Provider at the EPIC Procurement Excellence Awards, GEP is frequently honored as an innovator and leader in source-to-pay direct and indirect procurement software by Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders, Spend Matters and CPO Rising.

GEP is also ranked leader in managed procurement services (procurement outsourcing) by Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG, HfS and IAOP. In addition, the primary research firm in the management consulting sector, ALM Intelligence, ranks GEP leader in procurement strategy and supply chain consulting.

With 21 offices and operations centers in EMEA, Asia and the Americas, Clark, New Jersey-based GEP helps enterprises worldwide realize their strategic, operational and financial objectives. To learn more about our comprehensive range of strategic and managed services, please visit www.gep.com. For more about GEP SMART, our cloud-native, unified source-to-pay platform, please visit www.gepsmart.com.

Media Contact

Al Girardi

Vice President, Marketing & Analyst Relations

GEP

Phone: +1 732-382-6565

Email: al.girardi@gep.com

Related Links

http://www.gep.com



SOURCE GEP