Geotab and Greater Than partner to deliver telematics-informed crash probability and risk insights to fleet customers for safety and insurance benefits

Customers can leverage their data from Geotab with Greater Than's AI to unlock crash probability intelligence on their fleet.

The data-driven insights will help customers with safety management and insurance strategy.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than (GREAT.ST), the global provider of driver crash probability and climate impact intelligence, has announced a new partnership with Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation solutions, to deliver AI-generated crash probability insights to fleet customers. Geotab customers can utilize their telematics data with Greater Than's Crash Probability tools and user portal to help them reduce crashes and inform insurance purchasing strategy.

Greater Than uses artificial intelligence (AI) to convert existing GPS driving data from Geotab into a Crash Probability Score. The Score can be enhanced with a Crash Probability Dashboard that displays real-time dynamic risk insights, as well as a Crash Probability Tool that serves as a predict and prevent driver risk management program.

"Data intelligence and AI have the transformative potential to shape safer, more efficient fleets," said Jim Davis, VP Insurance at Geotab. "Our collaboration with Greater Than allows customers to leverage their fleet data from Geotab to proactively identify the probability of collisions, creating an opportunity for risk remediation and potentially avoiding injury, vehicle downtime and additional costs."

Geotab provides connected transportation solutions to over 47,000 customers in 150 countries. For more than 20 years, the company has invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. Geotab connects to over 3.7 million vehicles and processes more than 55 billion data points a day so that customers can make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets and achieve their sustainability goals.

"Organizations involved in driver risk management, as well as motor insurance companies, are rapidly embracing data-driven solutions to improve safety, efficiency and profitability," said Johanna Forseke, Chief Business Officer at Greater Than. "Our partnership with Geotab ensures the successful, seamless integration of new crash probability insights to a wider customer base, providing fleets and insurance companies globally with intelligence that delivers multiple business benefits and demonstrates a commitment to road safety, supporting important ESG efforts."

