Geosynthetics Market worth $16.73 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Geosynthetics Market by Type (Geotextile, Geomembranes, Geogrids, Geofoams, Geonets), Application (Waste Management, Water Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The geosynthetics market is projected to grow from USD 12.44 billion in 2025 to USD 16.73 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

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Geosynthetics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 12.44 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 16.73 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 6.1%

Geosynthetics Market Trends & Insights:

Geosynthetics is a class of synthetic polymer-based materials that engineers use for various civil engineering and environmental projects to improve the performance, durability and sustainability of their work through soil and rock and geotechnical system applications. The materials, which include geotextiles, geomembranes, geogrids, geosynthetic clay liners (GCLs), geonets and geocomposites, have been designed to execute essential tasks, including separation, filtration, drainage, reinforcement, containment and erosion control. Geosynthetics find extensive use in multiple fields, which include road construction, landfills, mining, water management and coastal protection, because they provide benefits, which include cost savings, decreased material requirements, better structural performance and longer equipment durability. Modern infrastructure development and sustainable construction practices depend on this material because it provides solutions for both environmental and engineering problems.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Geogrids are set to form the fastest-growing market at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Civil construction is poised to record the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Companies such as SOLMAX (Canada), Berry Global (US), Officine Maccaferri S.p.A. (Italy), NAUE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), AGRU America (US), Tensar International Corporation (US), Freudenberg Group (Germany), Atarfil (Spain), Kaytech (South Africa), and Tenax (Italy), among others, were identified as some of the star players in the geosynthetics market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

PRS Geo-Technologies, SKAPS Industries, Lydall, Inc., ABG, and Huikwang Corporation have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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The geosynthetics market is expanding steadily because infrastructure development, environmental needs and technological advances drive greater adoption of geosynthetics in various industries. The primary reason exists because the world faces a massive infrastructure development boom, which enables geosynthetics to provide affordable solutions for stabilizing soil, reinforcing structures, and draining water while extending equipment durability and reducing material requirements. The demand for advanced containment systems in landfills, mining operations, and water management systems is increasing due to stricter environmental regulations, which require compliance with geomembranes and geosynthetic clay liners to minimize environmental damage. The combination of rapid urban development and industrial growth results in increased waste production, which creates a demand for environmentally friendly waste disposal methods. The adoption of geosynthetics in resilient infrastructure projects has increased because climate change creates challenges with flooding, erosion and coastal degradation. The development of polymer engineering through technological advancements enables high-performance recyclable materials to improve product durability and sustainability, which expands product use and drives ongoing market growth.

The water management segment has the second-largest market share in the geosynthetics market during the forecast period.

The water management field serves as the second most significant part of the geosynthetics industry because there is a growing need for effective water management solutions, drainage systems and hydraulic systems. Geosynthetics, which include geomembranes, geotextiles and geocomposites, serve multiple purposes in canals, reservoirs, dams, stormwater management systems, and wastewater treatment facilities as they create barriers against seepage while improving drainage capacity and strengthening structural integrity. The segment is gaining traction because water shortages are increasing in Asia Pacific and Middle Eastern countries, which are allocating substantial resources to develop irrigation systems and water storage facilities. The increasing need for flood control, together with urban stormwater management solutions, drives higher use of geosynthetics in sustainable drainage systems, which are also called SuDS. The materials maintain their status as the second most important part of the worldwide geosynthetics market because they help water management systems achieve their goal of decreasing water waste while enhancing operational performance and maintaining their effectiveness through time.

"Geomembranes segment holds the second largest share in the geosynthetics market during the forecast period."

The second-largest share of the geosynthetics market operations belongs to geomembranes, which function as essential containment materials used in both waste management operations, mining activities and water infrastructure projects. The impermeable polymer sheets that constitute landfill liners, mining heap leach pads, tailings storage facilities and reservoirs use HDPE, LLDPE and PVC as their primary materials to create barriers that prevent leakage while safeguarding soil and groundwater resources. The segment develops with robust growth because environmental regulations become more restrictive, while society demands effective methods to handle hazardous waste and municipal waste. The demand for high-performance geomembrane systems increases because mining operations expand and water conservation projects receive increased funding. Geomembrane systems function as essential components at large-scale containment facilities because they provide outstanding chemical protection and strong performance and extended operational duration, which makes them the second most important element of the global geosynthetics market.

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"North America to be the third-largest market during the forecast period."

North America stands as the third biggest market for geosynthetics because of its developed infrastructure, strict environmental rules and continuous funding for infrastructure maintenance and rehabilitation work. The region has strong landfill containment and mining and water management applications where geomembranes and geotextiles function as the primary geosynthetic materials, which help businesses achieve compliance with regulations while boosting their operational performance. The US leads the regional market because ongoing transportation infrastructure improvements, new waste management facilities and sustainable building methods are becoming more widely used. The market requires more erosion control solutions, coastal protection systems and stormwater management tools because climate change raises flood risks. North America functions as a major driver for global geosynthetics market growth because its market exists in a mature state, yet new technology and replacement need drive consistent expansion.

Key players

The key players in the geosynthetics market include SOLMAX (Canada), Berry Global (US), Officine Maccaferri S.p.A. (Italy), NAUE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), AGRU America (US), Tensar International Corporation (US), Freudenberg Group (Germany), Atarfil (Spain), Kaytech (South Africa), and Tenax (Italy).

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