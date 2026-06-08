Liquid-applied Membrane Market worth $35.47 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Liquid-applied Membrane Market by Type (Bituminous, Elastomeric, Cementitious), Application (Roofing, Walls, Roadways), Usage (New Construction, Refurbishment), End-use Industry (Commercial, Residential), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031", The global liquid-applied membrane market is projected to grow from USD 26.69 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 35.47 billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period.

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Liquid-applied Membrane Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 26.69 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 35.47 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 5.9%

Liquid-applied Membrane Market Trends & Insights:

The global liquid-applied membrane market is experiencing growth, driven by expanding construction activity and technological advances in waterproofing. North America is seeing strong demand, fueled by increased investment in commercial re-roofing, cool-roof rebate programs, and stringent VOC regulations, which are accelerating the adoption of waterborne technologies. Europe is supported by rising adoption of green building standards (EPBD), refurbishment of aging buildings, and low-VOC regulatory mandates. Asia Pacific remains the largest market, driven by large-scale urbanization, infrastructure pipeline investments, smart-city corridor development, and rapid construction growth across China, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, South America and the Middle East & Africa are seeing gradual growth, supported by mega-infrastructure projects, expanding residential demand, and increasing adoption of advanced waterproofing technologies.

The Asia Pacific liquid-applied membrane market accounted for 33.4% of revenue in 2026, driven by rapid urbanization and substantial infrastructure spending in China, India, and ASEAN nations.

By type, the elastomeric membranes segment accounted for 54.9% of revenue in 2026, owing to superior flexibility, UV resistance, and crack-bridging capabilities.

By end-use industry, the residential construction segment accounted for 42.7% of the market in 2026, driven by rising housing demand and refurbishment activity in mature markets.

Sika AG, MAPEI S.p.A., and Soprema Group were identified as some of the star players in the liquid-applied membrane market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

Alchimica Building Chemicals, Concrete Sealants Inc., and Ames Research Laboratories, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Liquid-applied Membrane Market"

247 - Tables

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The growth of liquid-applied membranes is driven by construction activity, rapid urbanization, and industrialization across developing and developed regions. Increasing infrastructure investment in tunnels, bridges, metros, and flood control systems is further boosting demand. Adoption of liquid-applied membranes is rising for roofing, below-grade waterproofing, and building envelope applications because they are seamless and resistant to water leakage, UV exposure, chemicals, and extreme weather conditions. Traditional sheet-based materials are gradually being replaced by these systems, which offer easier installation, lower labor requirements, and long-term performance. Additionally, growing urbanization, cost-effectiveness, and faster application are increasing adoption across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Stricter energy-efficiency standards and sustainability regulations are also driving the use of eco-friendly waterproofing solutions, while the trend toward durable, energy-efficient building designs continues to fuel market expansion.

Elastomeric membrane is expected to be the fastest-growing membrane type during the forecast period

The elastomeric membrane is expected to be the fastest-growing membrane type in the liquid-applied membrane market, primarily due to its growing use in waterproofing applications for residential and commercial buildings. This growth is driven by the elastomeric membrane's flexibility, excellent crack-bridging capability, high elasticity, and strong adhesion, which make it a strong choice for dynamic building structures. Elastomeric membranes are highly resistant to UV rays, moisture, temperature changes, and other harsh environmental factors common on roofs, terraces, basements, and other exposed surfaces. In addition to these qualities, elastomeric membranes offer seamless application, durability, and the ability to accommodate structural movements, which ultimately result in enhanced performance and less maintenance over a long period of time.

Building structures is expected to be the fastest-growing application during the forecast period

Building structures are estimated to become the fastest-growing application segment in the liquid-applied membrane market during the forecast period, driven by mounting demand for durable, waterproof, seamless solutions in residential and commercial construction. In addition, rising urbanization, infrastructure development, and renovation work are fueling the adoption of liquid-applied membrane systems in contemporary building projects. The segment is gaining popularity due to the need for enduring protection against water leakage, UV exposure, and thermal stress on rooftops, terraces, basements, and other building parts. In addition, the ability of liquid-applied membranes to provide seamless application, strong bonding, and the capacity to handle complex building shapes is boosting their popularity in building construction.

Residential construction is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry during the forecast period

The residential segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry in the liquid-applied membrane market, driven by rising residential construction and changing lifestyles. The trend toward expanding and upgrading existing residences, lower mortgage interest rates, and high disposable incomes worldwide are facilitating the adoption of new and advanced liquid-applied membranes that offer superior protection against water seepage, structural damage, and severe weather, enhance insulation to save energy, and are highly durable. Global population growth is also expected to benefit the residential segment of the liquid-applied membrane market. Reflective and environmentally friendly membrane systems are also gaining recognition, further driving growth in the residential segment globally.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market for liquid-applied membranes during the 2026-2031 forecast period. High levels of urbanization, major infrastructure projects, and increasing commercial and residential construction activity are the primary drivers of market demand for liquid-applied materials in this region. Rising investments in smart cities, industrial parks, transportation infrastructure, and high-rise buildings are further expanding the market penetration of liquid-applied membranes in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian countries. Market growth is also being driven by increased consumer awareness of building durability, energy efficiency, and climate-resilient construction. Other factors include new codes and increasingly stringent building regulations, demand for high-performance membranes, expanding cityscapes, government-backed housing projects, and upgrades to public infrastructure such as roads, railways, airports, and bridges. As installations of renewable energy sources continue to expand, demand will grow because energy-efficient modern buildings in the Asia Pacific region rely on liquid-applied membranes to protect the structure and ensure long-term performance.

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Key Players:

The report profiles key companies, including Sika AG (Switzerland), MAPEI S.p.A. (Italy), SOPREMA (France), Saint-Gobain (France), H.B. Fuller (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Johns Manville (US), Bostik (France), GCP Applied Technologies Inc (US), and Ardex (Germany).

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