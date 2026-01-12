Geospatial Intelligence Market worth $62.88 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Geospatial Intelligence Market is projected to grow from USD 37.13 billion in 2025 to USD 62.88 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 620 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 530 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Geospatial Intelligence Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Geospatial Intelligence Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 37.13 billion

USD 37.13 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 62.88 billion

USD 62.88 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 11.1%

Geospatial Intelligence Market Trends & Insights:

Market growth is driven by the increasing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze complex geospatial datasets generated from satellites, drones, sensors, and connected devices.

By core technology architecture, the streaming & real-time analytics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

By application, the urban planning & digital twins segment is set to record the fastest growth rate of 12.8% during the forecast period.

By offering, the GeoAI & ML platforms segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share of 37.48% in 2025.

Market expansion is supported by the rising adoption of AI-enabled spatial analytics, the increasing use of satellite and aerial imagery, and the growing demand for real-time geospatial intelligence across defense, infrastructure, and commercial applications. Advances in cloud computing, machine learning, and data fusion technologies are further accelerating the shift from traditional geospatial analysis toward intelligence-driven spatial decision support.

By offering, GeoAI and ML platforms are poised for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

GeoAI and machine learning platforms represent the fastest-growing software segment in the geospatial intelligence (GeoAI) market. Growth is driven by increasing demand for automated image interpretation, pattern recognition, and predictive spatial analytics. These platforms enable faster processing of large geospatial datasets while reducing reliance on manual analysis. Adoption is rising across defense intelligence, disaster response, and infrastructure monitoring use cases. Integration with cloud platforms further supports the scalability and deployment of real-time analytics.

By application, surveillance & security is set to register for the second largest market share during the forecast period.

Surveillance and security represent the second-largest application segment in the geospatial intelligence (GeoAI) market. Demand is driven by the integration of geospatial platforms into existing command-and-control systems, increasing use of satellite and UAV imagery for persistent monitoring, and the need for faster data fusion across multiple intelligence sources. Governments and defense agencies leverage geospatial intelligence to improve operational coordination and decision-making. AI-enabled analytics enable scalable image processing, pattern recognition, and continuous monitoring. Ongoing upgrades to geospatial infrastructure and analytics platforms are expected to support steady segment growth over the forecast period.

By region, North America is estimated to account for the largest market during the forecast period.

North America represents the largest regional market for geospatial intelligence (GeoAI). The region benefits from early adoption of advanced analytics, strong defense and intelligence spending, and a mature geospatial technology ecosystem. Driven by an increasing focus on AI and data-driven intelligence, coupled with the presence of major vendors offering advanced cloud-based platforms, the North America Geospatial Intelligence Market is expected to experience significant growth.

Top Companies in Geospatial Intelligence Market:

The Top Companies in Geospatial Intelligence Market include Fugro (Netherlands), Trimble (US), Google (US), Esri (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), TomTom (Netherlands), IBM (US), Bentley Systems (US), Planet Labs (US), and Ouster (US).

