Gentoo Media reports Q4 2024

Gentoo Media closes the year with another record-breaking quarter, marking the 16th consecutive period of all-time high revenue for the company.

ST JULIANS, Malta, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentoo Media Inc. presents its Q4 2024 financial report, with record-high revenue of EUR 35.9 million, up 38% year-over-year, marking the 16th consecutive quarter of growth. Full year revenue was EUR 124.5 million (an increase of 41% YoY) with EBITDA of EUR 56.6 million representing a margin of 45%. (excluding split-related costs).

2024 was a transformative period for the company and after successfully completing a strategic split, the Group is well positioned as a stand-alone business to capitalise on growth opportunities and enhance its market presence.

Jonas Warrer, CEO of Gentoo Media: "I am pleased to present our fourth quarter report for 2024, marking the 16th consecutive period of all-time high revenue for Gentoo Media. This sustained growth demonstrates the strength of our strategy and commitment to delivering long-term value to our shareholders".

Mikael Harstad, Chairman of the Board at Gentoo Media:"Gentoo Media has established itself as a major player in a global industry but still only has a small market share, presenting substantial growth opportunities. Management and the board are excited about the road ahead, further positioning the company as an industry leader in 2025 and beyond."

Q4 2024 highlights

Gentoo Media reported all-time high revenues of EUR 35.9 million , up 38% YoY, of which 18% organic growth

, up 38% YoY, of which 18% organic growth EBITDA before special items reached EUR 14.3 million , an EBITDA-margin of 40%

, an EBITDA-margin of 40% EBIT reached EUR 9.8 million , with a margin of 27%

, with a margin of 27% Quarterly value of deposits reached EUR 200 million , up 27% YoY, bringing full-year deposits to EUR 767 million

, up 27% YoY, bringing full-year deposits to By Q4 Gentoo Media is now purely an affiliate-focused business after distribution of the Platform & Sportsbook division to shareholders on 30 September 2024

Post-split, cash flow from operations will improve, enhancing capital allocation flexibility. Gentoo Media is now better positioned to drive strong returns and investor value

Throughout 2024 Gentoo Media has funded Platform & Sportsbook business with EUR 46 million

Investor presentation and webcast

CEO of Gentoo Media, Jonas Warrer, will host a presentation of the Q4 2024 results via livestream at 10:00 CET today. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A-session, and investors, analysts and journalists are welcome to participate. The presentation will be given in English.

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in the online gambling and sports betting industry. Gentoo Media offers an array of iGaming affiliate solutions, such as paid marketing expertise and quality traffic through our prominent industry sites including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister. Through its subsidiary Titan Inc. the company also sells SEO and content services to online businesses. In 2024, Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media) became Gentoo Media Inc. following a legal split separating the Media and Platform and Sportsbook business in Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) into two independently listed companies. Gentoo Media Inc. is dual listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker "G2MNO") and Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker "G2M"). www.gentoomedia.com

