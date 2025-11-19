Gentoo Media - Notification of trade

BIRKIRKARA, Malta , Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonas Warrer - CEO of Gentoo Media has today acquired 19,040 shares at a price of SEK 8,45 per share. After this transaction Jonas Warrer and his close associates hold 942,120 shares in Gentoo.

For questions, please contact:

Jonas Warrer jonas.warrer@g2m.com, +45 3078 8450

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a leading iGaming affiliate, connecting operators with high-value players through premium lead generation and compliance solutions. Its portfolio includes AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister - sites trusted by millions worldwide. Through innovation, transparency and strategic partnerships, Gentoo delivers sustainable growth and measurable success. Gentoo Media Inc. is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (G2M). Visit www.gentoomedia.com to learn more.

