Gentoo Media Leadership Increases Shareholdings Following Q2 Report

ST JULIANS, Malta, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentoo Media Inc. today announces that members of its leadership team have increased their personal shareholdings, reflecting confidence in the company's long-term strategy and future prospects.

CEO Jonas Warrer has acquired 54,642 shares, and now holds 815,900 shares and 2,060,000 options in the company. Other managers have together acquired approximately 38,000 shares.

"While the first half of 2025 was challenging, we are encouraged by positive developments in underlying business drivers and the decisive actions taken in Q2. We are confident these steps position Gentoo Media well for the period ahead," said Jonas Warrer, CEO of Gentoo Media.

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in the online gambling and sports betting industry. Gentoo Media offers an array of iGaming affiliate solutions, such as paid marketing expertise and quality traffic through our prominent industry sites including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister. In 2024, Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media) became Gentoo Media Inc. following a legal split separating the Media and Platform & Sportsbook business in Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) into two independently listed companies. Gentoo Media Inc. is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker "G2M"). www.gentoomedia.com



