Gentoo Media: Invitation to Q4 2024 results presentation

News provided by

Gentoo Media Inc

12 Feb, 2025, 08:23 GMT

ST JULIANS, Malta, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentoo Media Inc. publishes its interim report for the fourth quarter 2024 before market opening on Tuesday 18 February 2025.

Jonas Warrer, CEO, will host a presentation of the Q4 2024 results via livestream at 10:00 CET. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A-session, and investors, analysts and journalists are welcome to participate. The presentation will be given in English.

Link to the livestream:
https://www.redeye.se/events/1067755/live-q-gentoo-media-2 

For further information, please contact:
Tore Formo, Group CFO, tore.formo@g2m.com, +47 91668678 

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in the online gambling and sports betting industry. Gentoo Media offers an array of iGaming affiliate solutions, such as paid marketing expertise and quality traffic through our prominent industry sites including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister. In 2024, Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media) became Gentoo Media Inc. following a legal split separating the Media and Platform and Sportsbook business in Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) into two independently listed companies. Gentoo Media Inc. is dual listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker "G2MNO") and Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker "G2M"). www.gentoomedia.com  

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gentoo-media-inc/r/gentoo-media--invitation-to-q4-2024-results-presentation,c4104224

Also from this source

Gentoo Media - proposal to delist shares from Oslo Børs

The Board of Directors of Gentoo Media Inc. (Gentoo) has today resolved to initiate a process to delist the company's shares from Euronext Oslo Børs...

Gentoo Media - Mandatory notification of trade

MJ Foundation Fundacja Rodzinna, a company related to Mateusz Juroszek, Board Member and primary insider of Gentoo Media Inc. (Gentoo) has today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Gambling & Casinos

Gambling & Casinos

General Sports

General Sports

Electronic Gaming

Electronic Gaming

News Releases in Similar Topics