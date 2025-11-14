Gentoo Media: Invitation to Q3 2025 results presentation

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentoo Media Inc. publishes its interim report for the third quarter 2025 before market opening on Tuesday, 18 November 2025.

Jonas Warrer, CEO, will host a presentation of the Q3 2025 results via livestream at 10:00 CET. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A-session, and investors, analysts and journalists are welcome to participate. The presentation will be given in English.

Link to the livestream: https://www.redeye.se/events/1125093/live-q-gentoo-media-5

For further information, please contact:

Jonas Warrer, CEO

Jonas.warrer@g2m.com



Sebastian Mortensen, Head of Investor Relations

Sebastian.mortensen@g2m.com

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a leading iGaming affiliate, connecting operators with high-value players through premium lead generation and compliance solutions. Its portfolio includes AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister - sites trusted by millions worldwide. Through innovation, transparency and strategic partnerships, Gentoo delivers sustainable growth and measurable success. Gentoo Media Inc. is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (G2M). Visit www.gentoomedia.com to learn more.

