Gentoo Media: Invitation to Q3 2025 results presentation

News provided by

Gentoo Media Inc

14 Nov, 2025, 09:05 GMT

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentoo Media Inc. publishes its interim report for the third quarter 2025 before market opening on Tuesday, 18 November 2025.

Jonas Warrer, CEO, will host a presentation of the Q3 2025 results via livestream at 10:00 CET. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A-session, and investors, analysts and journalists are welcome to participate. The presentation will be given in English.

Link to the livestream: https://www.redeye.se/events/1125093/live-q-gentoo-media-5

For further information, please contact:
Jonas Warrer, CEO
Jonas.warrer@g2m.com

Sebastian Mortensen, Head of Investor Relations
Sebastian.mortensen@g2m.com

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a leading iGaming affiliate, connecting operators with high-value players through premium lead generation and compliance solutions. Its portfolio includes AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister - sites trusted by millions worldwide. Through innovation, transparency and strategic partnerships, Gentoo delivers sustainable growth and measurable success. Gentoo Media Inc. is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (G2M). Visit www.gentoomedia.com to learn more.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gentoo-media-inc/r/gentoo-media--invitation-to-q3-2025-results-presentation,c4267169

Also from this source

Gentoo Media has successfully managed to renegotiate new terms on our RCF agreement

In connection with the Q2 reporting, Gentoo Media received a waiver on the covenants related to leverage ratio and interest coverage in the RCF...

Notification of trade

Jonas Warrer Petersen Holding ApS, a company owned by Jonas Warrer, CEO and primary insider of Gentoo Media Inc., has yesterday purchased 69,500...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Gambling & Casinos

Gambling & Casinos

Electronic Gaming

Electronic Gaming

Entertainment

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics