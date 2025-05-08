Gentoo Media: Invitation to Q1 2025 results presentation

ST JULIANS, Malta, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentoo Media Inc. publishes its interim report for the first quarter 2025 before market opening on Wednesday 14 May 2025.

Jonas Warrer, CEO, will host a presentation of the Q1 2025 results via livestream at 10:00 CET. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A-session, and investors, analysts and journalists are welcome to participate. The presentation will be given in English.

Link to the livestream:
https://www.redeye.se/events/1092137/live-q-gentoo-media-3

For further information, please contact:
Tore Formo, Company Secretary, tore.formo@g2m.com , +47 91668678

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in the online gambling and sports betting industry. Gentoo Media offers an array of iGaming affiliate solutions, such as paid marketing expertise and quality traffic through our prominent industry sites including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister. In 2024, Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media) became Gentoo Media Inc. following a legal split separating the Media and Platform and Sportsbook business in Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) into two independently listed companies. Gentoo Media Inc. is dual listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker "G2MNO") and Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker "G2M"). www.gentoomedia.com 

