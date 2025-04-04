Gentoo Media Inc - Mandatory notification of trade

ST JULIANS, Malta, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MJ Foundation Fundacja Rodzinna, a company related to Mateusz Juroszek, Board Member and primary insider of Gentoo Media Inc. has today acquired 28,815 shares in Gentoo Media at an average price of SEK 17.10 per share. After this transaction, close associates of Mateusz Juroszek hold 25,599,402 shares in Gentoo Media.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Gentoo Media 
Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in the online gambling and sports betting industry. Gentoo Media offers an array of iGaming affiliate solutions, such as paid marketing expertise and quality traffic through our prominent industry sites including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister. In 2024, Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media) became Gentoo Media Inc. following a legal split separating the Media and Platform and Sportsbook business in Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) into two independently listed companies. Gentoo Media Inc. is dual listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker "G2MNO") and Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker "G2M"). www.gentoomedia.com 

