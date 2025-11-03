COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with the Q2 reporting, Gentoo Media received a waiver on the covenants related to leverage ratio and interest coverage in the RCF agreement (facility of EUR 25 million – EUR 23 million drawn). As part of the waiver conditions, we committed to renegotiate the agreement and establish new terms aligned with Gentoo Media's strategic priorities.

We are therefore pleased to announce that we have agreed on new terms, which include the following key elements:

An increase in interest costs until September 2026 of EUR 350k

Reduced covenants, providing flexibility to pursue the right alternatives in 2026, when our RCF maturing in september 2026 and out bond maturing in December 2026

Minimum monthly cash balance of EUR 3 million

Management expresses satisfaction with the outcome, which enables a more cohesive financial structure through 2026 to support our long-term ambitions. Commercial terms were fully in place by the end of October and all new addendums to existing RCF agreement will be signed before 12 November 2025.

Contact:

Mikael Harstad, Chairman of the Board, mikael.harstad@g2m, +44 737674852

Mads Haugegaard Albrechtsen, CFO, mads.albrechtsen@g2m.com, +45 3070 1041

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a leading iGaming affiliate, connecting operators with high-value players through premium lead generation and compliance solutions. Its portfolio includes AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister — sites trusted by millions worldwide. Through innovation, transparency and strategic partnerships, Gentoo delivers sustainable growth and measurable success. Gentoo Media Inc. is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (G2M). Visit www.gentoomedia.com to learn more.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Gentoo Media has successfully managed to renegotiate new terms on our RCF agreement In connection with the Q2 reporting, Gentoo Media received a waiver on the covenants related to News Powered by Cision