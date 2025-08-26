Gentoo Media - Q2 2025 results and updated Full-Year Guidance

ST. JULIANS, Malta, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentoo Media delivers strategic realignment in Q2; enters H2 with strengthened focus, leaner operations, and refined guidance.

Gentoo Media today announces its interim results for the second quarter of 2025. The quarter marked the completion of the strategic realignment initiated in Q1, streamlining and stabilising the business and sharpening the operational focus. As a result, Gentoo Media enters the second half of the year aligned for long-term value creation.

Q2 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue: EUR 24.4 million ( EUR 30.2 million ), down 19% YoY, flat QoQ

( ), down 19% YoY, flat QoQ EBITDA before special items: EUR 7.5 million ( EUR 14.8 million ), margin 31% (49%).

( ), margin 31% (49%). Cash flow from operations: EUR 7.7 million ( EUR 6.2 million )

Q2 performance reflects deliberate operational recalibration, market softness in Brazil, and seasonal impact from the absence of major sports events. Importantly, material cost reductions were executed as planned, with EBITDA margins returning above 40% in June. Marketing investments during the quarter drove a 43% increase in player intake QoQ and elevated deposit values to EUR 195 million. Despite these positive developments in underlying business drivers, revenue has developed below expectations.

Updated Full-Year 2025 Guidance

Management has refined its full-year outlook to reflect the current pace of improvement and strategic realignment:

Revenue: EUR 100–105 million

EBITDA before special items: EUR 40–43 million

EBITDA Margin: 40%–41%

Free cash flow from operations: EUR 27–30 million

Cash flow from investment activities EUR -38 million. Investment outflows primarily reflect M&A and demerger costs initiated in 2024, with EUR 34.3 million already paid by the end of July 2025. These are now largely concluded.

Looking ahead

Gentoo Media enters the second half of 2025 as a leaner, sharper, and more agile business. The foundation laid in Q2 is already translating into stronger underlying performance. Growth in player intake, improved marketing efficiency, and positive post-quarter signals from the Brazilian market all reinforce the outlook for H2. Optimisation across our Publishing and Paid Media portfolios - including a positive Google Core update and recalibrated acquisition model - further strengthen our position for the second half of the year.

CEO Jonas Warrer will host a livestream presentation at 10:00 CET on 26 August 2025, followed by a Q&A session. Investors, analysts, and media are invited to participate.

Presentation link: https://www.redeye.se/events/1092137/live-q-gentoo-media-3

For Further Information: Jonas Warrer, CEO: jonas.warrer@g2m.com, +45 3078 8450 Mads Haugegaard Albrechtsen, CFO: mads.albrechtsen@g2m.com, +45 3070 1041 Jason Holden, Director of IR: jason.holden@g2m.com, +44 7812 142 118

This information is subject to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on 26 August 2025.

About Gentoo Media:

Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in online gambling and sports betting. The company provides high-quality traffic through its prominent assets, including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN, and Casinomeister. Gentoo Media also operates Titan Inc., delivering SEO and content services to online businesses. Following its 2024 demerger from Gaming Innovation Group, Gentoo Media Inc. is independently listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (G2M). Visit www.gentoomedia.com for more.

