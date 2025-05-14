Gentoo Media - Mandatory notification of trade

News provided by

Gentoo Media Inc

14 May, 2025, 10:53 GMT

ST JULIANS, Malta, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesam Yazdi, Board Member and primary insider of Gentoo Media Inc. (Gentoo) has today acquired 7,200 shares in Gentoo at an average price of SEK 13.78 per share. After this transaction, close associates of Hesam Yazdi hold 969,700 shares in Gentoo Media.

For questions, please contact: ir@gentoomedia.com, +44 7812142118.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Gentoo Media 
Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in the online gambling and sports betting industry. Gentoo Media offers an array of iGaming affiliate solutions, such as paid marketing expertise and quality traffic through our prominent industry sites including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister. In 2024, Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media) became Gentoo Media Inc. following a legal split separating the Media and Platform and Sportsbook business in Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) into two independently listed companies. Gentoo Media Inc. is dual listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker "G2MNO") and Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker "G2M"). www.gentoomedia.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gentoo-media-inc/r/gentoo-media---mandatory-notification-of-trade,c4150285

Also from this source

Gentoo Media Inc. publishes Q1 2025 Interim Report: Strategic initiatives lay foundation for long-term growth

Gentoo Media today announces its interim results for the first quarter of 2025. The quarter marked a transitional phase for the company, impacted by...

Gentoo Media: Invitation to Q1 2025 results presentation

Gentoo Media Inc. publishes its interim report for the first quarter 2025 before market opening on Wednesday 14 May 2025. Jonas Warrer, CEO, will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Multimedia & Internet

Multimedia & Internet

Gambling & Casinos

Gambling & Casinos

Travel

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics