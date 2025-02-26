Gentoo Media - Mandatory notification of trade

News provided by

Gentoo Media Inc

26 Feb, 2025, 12:47 GMT

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MJ Foundation Fundacja Rodzinna, a company related to Mateusz Juroszek, Board Member and primary insider of Gentoo Media Inc. (Gentoo) has today acquired 27,000 shares in Gentoo at an average price of SEK 20.98 per share. After this transaction, close associates of Mateusz Juroszek hold 25,014,905 shares in Gentoo Media.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Media Contact:  
Sebastian Mortensen
sebastian.mortensen@g2m.com 
 +4520839553

About Gentoo Media
Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in the online gambling and sports betting industry. Gentoo Media offers an array of iGaming affiliate solutions, such as paid marketing expertise and quality traffic through our prominent industry sites including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister. Through its subsidiary Titan Inc. the company also sells SEO and content services to online businesses. In 2024, Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media) became Gentoo Media Inc. following a legal split separating the Media and Platform and Sportsbook business in Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) into two independently listed companies. Gentoo Media Inc. is dual listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker "G2MNO") and Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker "G2M"). www.gentoomedia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gentoo-media-inc/r/gentoo-media---mandatory-notification-of-trade,c4110901

Also from this source

Gentoo Media reports Q4 2024

Gentoo Media Inc. presents its Q4 2024 financial report, with record-high revenue of EUR 35.9 million, up 38% year-over-year, marking the 16th...

Gentoo Media: Invitation to Q4 2024 results presentation

Gentoo Media Inc. publishes its interim report for the fourth quarter 2024 before market opening on Tuesday 18 February 2025. Jonas Warrer, CEO, will ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Multimedia & Internet

Multimedia & Internet

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Accounting News & Issues

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics