Genome Editing Market to be Worth $19.4 Billion by 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global genome editing market size is expected to reach USD 19.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.9% from 2021 to 2028. The success of CRISPR/Cas9 technology in 2020 coupled with technological advances in Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases (TALENs) and Zinc-finger Nucleases (ZFNs) with respect to efficiency has driven the market.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The CRISPR/Cas9 technology segment accounted for the significant revenue share in 2020

The CRISPR/Cas9 technology has proven its efficiency as a promising gene-editing tool owing to its advantages over conventional gene modification methods

One of the significant advantages includes simultaneous modification of multiple target genes using this technology

The ex-vivo delivery method accounted for a major share owing to its ease of DNA modification which resulted in its wide application for genome editing purposes

Genetic engineering, particularly, cell line engineering dominated the market

High penetration of gene-manipulation tools in stem cell research has contributed to this dominance

The application of CRISPR technology has enhanced the productivity of CHO cell lines consequently increasing its application in biopharmaceutical production

Besides, animal genetic engineering is witnessing the growing application of gene-alteration tools for various purposes such as the development of animal models to mirror human diseases

Moreover, the Cas protein system is gaining traction in the development of point-of-care diagnostics, thereby driving investment flow in diagnostic applications

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are the key end-users of the market as these are adopted these technologies for the development of novel therapeutics to a major extent

Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has driven the investments in this space to develop rapid molecular diagnostic tests based on gene editing by biotechnology companies

North America dominated the 2020 global market owing to the strong research as well as the commercial base for various gene alteration tools

Moreover, the U.S. is the major contributor in the region with the high adoption of molecular scissor tools across research

This is indicated by the increasing number of genome editing-based research publications in the country

In Asia Pacific , the market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period

China is reported to be the first country to have successfully transferred genetically edited cells into humans, to boost immunity and treat lung cancer, thereby driving the market

Licensing agreements is the major strategy undertaken by operating companies in this space to strengthen their market position

Read 200-page full market research report for more Insights , "Genome Editing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (CRISPR, ZFN, TALEN), By Delivery Method, By Application, By Mode, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Grand View Research.

Genome Editing Market Growth & Trends

Research communities are exploring the potential of gene-modification tools like CRISPR as a potential rapid screening solution for the COVID-19 genome. For instance, in December 2020, researchers from Gladstone Institutes developed a CRISPR-based test that uses smartphones to deliver results. Similarly in June 2020, researchers from Stanford University have developed -PAC-MAN a gene-modification tool based on CRISPR technology. This tool destroys SARS-CoV-2 inside human cells.

Increasing application of the gene-modification tools in therapeutic research has resulted in the rising number of advanced therapeutics entering clinical trials. Furthermore, the use of artificial intelligence to advance the implementation of novel gene modification systems exhibits great potential for the technology developer. This is anticipated to greatly favor the market revenue in the foreseeable future.

Genome Editing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global genome editing market on the basis of technology, delivery method, application, mode, end-use, and region:

Genome Editing Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

(CRISPR)/Cas9

TALENs/MegaTALs

ZFN

Meganucleases

Others

Genome Editing Market - Delivery Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Ex-vivo

In-vivo

Genome Editing Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Genetic Engineering

Cell line engineering



Animal genetic engineering



Plant genetic engineering



Others

Clinical Applications

Diagnostics



Therapy development

Genome Editing Market - Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Contract

In-house

Genome Editing Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies

Academic and government research institutes

Contract research organizations

Genome Editing Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) South Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Genome Editing Market

Merck KGaA

Cibus, Recombinetics, Inc.

Sangamo

Editas Medicine

Precision Biosciences

CRISPR Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Cellectis S.A.

AstraZeneca

Takara Bio USA

Horizon Discovery Group plc

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

Egenesis Inc.

GenScript

New England Biolabs

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Lonza

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.