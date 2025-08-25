Generative AI Cybersecurity Market worth $35.50 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Generative AI Cybersecurity Market is slated to expand from USD 8.65 billion in 2025 to USD 35.50 billion by 2031, at an impressive CAGR of 26.5% over the forecast period.

Browse 210 market data Tables and 75 Figures spread through 420 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Generative AI Cybersecurity Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 8.65 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 35.50 billion

CAGR (2025–2031): 26.5%

26.5% Segments covered: Offering, Generative AI-based Cybersecurity Software, Cybersecurity Software for Generative AI, Security Type, End User, and Region

Region Highlight: North America to hold largest market share by value in 2025

The rapid acceleration in enterprise adoption of AI models, large language models (LLMs), and AI-driven automation is fundamentally reshaping cybersecurity priorities. As organizations integrate these advanced capabilities into core business functions ranging from customer engagement to process optimization, their digital ecosystems are becoming significantly more complex and interconnected. This expansion greatly widens the attack surface, exposing AI models, training datasets, and inference pipelines to sophisticated threats such as adversarial manipulation, data poisoning, and prompt injection. The stakes are especially high for industries handling sensitive data, including finance, healthcare, and government, where the compromise of AI systems can have severe operational, reputational, and regulatory consequences. The market is also witnessing a strong convergence between cybersecurity and AI R&D, as leading technology providers embed generative AI directly into security platforms. This integration enhances the speed, accuracy, and scalability of threat detection and response by enabling real-time anomaly analysis, automated incident triage, and intelligent remediation recommendations. Companies such as Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, Microsoft, and SentinelOne are building their strategies around these dual drivers, leveraging AI-powered SOC modernization, model integrity verification, and adaptive defense mechanisms. By combining specialized AI security measures with generative AI-enhanced defense capabilities, these vendors are equipping enterprises to stay ahead of rapidly evolving threat actors, ensuring both resilience and trust in the age of AI-powered business operations.

The generative AI application security segment amongst cybersecurity software tools is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2025, driven by the rapid enterprise deployment of GenAI-powered applications, such as chatbots, copilots, document automation tools, and recommendation systems. These applications represent the most exposed point in AI workflows, where risks like prompt injection, data leakage, toxic content generation, and unauthorized tool actions directly impact users and business operations. Regulatory frameworks such as the EU AI Act and NIST AI Risk Management Framework emphasize runtime safeguards, transparency, and auditability controls that are primarily implemented at the application layer. Industry adoption patterns, including the widespread use of retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), have further intensified vulnerabilities at the interface between AI models and enterprise data, making application-level guardrails, redaction, jailbreak detection, and content filtering critical. Vendors, including Palo Alto Networks, SentinelOne, Fortinet, and CrowdStrike, are integrating generative AI security features into their platforms to address these needs, offering solutions that combine policy enforcement, SOC integration, and real-time threat detection at the application edge. For regulated industries such as finance, healthcare, and government, application security provides the most direct means to ensure compliance, protect sensitive data, and maintain user trust.

By security type, network security to hold largest market share in 2025

Network security is estimated to command the largest share of the Generative AI Cybersecurity Market in 2025, driven by the exponential growth in data traffic, cloud connectivity, and distributed enterprise architectures. As organizations adopt hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures, the attack surface for network-layer intrusions expands significantly, making AI-enhanced defenses a top investment priority. Generative AI is being deployed to augment intrusion detection and prevention systems, enabling real-time anomaly detection across encrypted traffic without performance degradation. These models can simulate advanced persistent threats, identify zero-day vulnerabilities in network protocols, and dynamically adapt firewall policies to counter emerging attack patterns. The surge in remote work, edge computing, and IoT deployments has intensified demand for AI-powered secure access solutions, including zero trust network access (ZTNA) frameworks that continuously verify user and device trustworthiness. Additionally, compliance mandates such as the US Federal Zero Trust Strategy and the EU's NIS2 Directive are accelerating adoption by requiring more proactive and adaptive network defenses. Vendors that integrate generative AI into network monitoring, segmentation, and automated response workflows are positioned to deliver measurable reductions in breach response times and false positives. The strategic importance of securing high-volume, high-velocity network traffic ensures network security will remain the foundational layer of generative AI cybersecurity deployments in the near term.

By region, North America to hold largest market share by value in 2025

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the Generative AI Cybersecurity Market in 2025, supported by its early and large-scale adoption of generative AI across sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, defense, and technology. The region hosts a high concentration of leading AI and cybersecurity vendors, including Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, Microsoft, SentinelOne, and IBM, that are actively integrating generative AI capabilities into security platforms. Regulatory momentum, including the White House Executive Order on Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy AI (2023) and NIST's AI Risk Management Framework, is accelerating enterprise investment in AI-specific security controls such as adversarial attack detection, secure model deployment, and AI-driven threat response. The US healthcare sector's compliance requirements under HIPAA, along with stringent data protection mandates in Canada, further drive adoption of application-layer guardrails, model integrity verification, and runtime monitoring. Additionally, significant venture capital funding in AI-driven cybersecurity startups and large enterprise budgets for AI innovation create a robust commercial environment for scaling generative AI security solutions. This combination of technological leadership, strong regulatory drivers, and high-value digital assets underpins North America's position as the dominant regional market in 2025.

Top Key Companies in Generative AI Cybersecurity Market:

Microsoft (US), Google (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), AWS (US), CrowdStrike (US), SentinelOne (US), Fortinet (US), NeuralTrust (Spain), vLakera (US), Mostly AI (Austria), and Tenable (US)

