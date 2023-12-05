Generali Partners with Premialab for Multi-Asset Investments

One of the largest global insurance and asset management providers selects Premialab technology for QIS research, performance, and risk management.

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premialab, a leading provider of data, analytics, and risk solutions, today announced that Generali Investments Partners had selected its technology to deliver portfolio management and risk solutions.

Cédric Baron, Head of Multi Asset Strategies, Generali Investments Partners, said the company's choice of Premialab was based on their capacity to provide real-time, granular, and actionable data. "For over a century, Generali has remained dedicated to delivering innovative, smart solutions to our clients while ensuring strong performance and rigorous risk management," he said.

"Our selection of Premialab stems from their unique dataset, which offers valuable insights for our research, strategy due diligence, risk monitoring and regulatory reporting – capabilities that will be valuable in our efforts to continually create value we deliver to our investors."

Premialab's products and services are based on its unique data set, provided directly by 18 investment banks around the world. The company helps its institutional clients – which include asset and wealth managers, pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds – to efficiently allocate assets, select strategies, and enhance portfolio returns while better controlling risk. Premialab's Head of EMEA Business Development, Neil Richards, said the company was very proud to be selected by Generali - a valuable addition to Premialab's European business.

"Institutions like Generali Investments, which manages over €500 billion, have well-designed portfolios across multiple asset classes that require constant monitoring and refinement," he said. "Premialab allows for real-time review, benchmarking of all their systematic investments to ensure their mandates are being met from a cost, risk and value perspective".

Premialab's multi-asset, multi-region platform processes 5 million data points every day on 5,000+ investible systematic strategies, with client AUM representing an estimated USD$5 trillion. The Premialab platform and Premialab Pure Factors® together offer cross-asset quantitative strategy selection, and due diligence on strategies available across global markets. The platform also delivers faster, more detailed risk management and reporting, including regulatory reporting.

Premialab CEO, Adrien Géliot, said: "In the current market environment marked by elevated inflation and interest rates, institutional investors are increasingly turning to quantitative investment strategies. They are seeking greater transparency, enhanced performance, and robust risk management processes."

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in Europe, and to be partnering with Generali to deliver our unique data and risk monitoring capabilities to one of the top global investment firms," he said.

About Premialab

Premialab is the leading independent platform that collaborates with leading investment banks and institutional investors globally, providing data, analytics, and risk solutions for systematic, factor, and multi-asset strategies. With offices in London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, and Sydney, the company has forged strong partnerships with the top 18 investment banks, asset managers, pension funds, and insurance companies globally.

About Generali

Generali is one of the largest global insurance and asset management providers. Established in 1831, it is present in over 50 countries in the world, with a total premium income of € 81.5 billion in 2022. With 82,000 employees serving 68 million customers, the Group has a leading position in Europe and a growing presence in Asia and Latin America. At the heart of Generali's strategy is its Lifetime Partner commitment to customers, achieved through innovative and personalised solutions, best-in-class customer experience and its digitalised global distribution capabilities. The Group has fully embedded sustainability into all strategic choices, with the aim to create value for all stakeholders while building a fairer and more resilient society.

