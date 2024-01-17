Geek+ delivers Japan's Largest Shelf-to-Person PopPick installation to leading office supply company

TOKYO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekplus, the global leader in mobile robot and smart logistics solutions, has implemented its high-storage-density Shelf-to-Person PopPick System at the ASKUL Value Center in Kansai. This marks the largest installation of the Geekplus Shelf-to-Person PopPick System in Japan. The staged implementation, which will include more than 318 Geekplus robots, is more than 70% complete.

Since 2019, ASKUL has been leveraging the Geekplus Shelf-to-Person Standard System across multiple distribution centers to streamline warehouse operations and boost efficiency. When ASKUL expanded its product line, the company needed to grow into a new warehouse automation solution. ASKUL chose the Geekplus PopPick solution for its high efficiency, high storage density, and cost savings. The solution also enhances the ASKUL customer experience through a more efficient and effective logistics system.

"The Geekplus PopPick System is designed for high efficiency and can significantly improve the overall productivity of warehouse operations," Hirokazu Kato, President and CEO of Geekplus Japan, said. "This implementation will showcase to the market the next generation of warehouse automation, setting a new industry benchmark."

The PopPick System consists of picking robots that transport movable shelves from storage locations to PopPick workstations, where intelligent robotic arms present totes or boxes to the operator. The system can increase picking speed by up to 500 lines per hour, improve warehouse storage density by 50%, and double throughput capacity.

About Geekplus

Geekplus is a global leader in mobile robotics technologies. We develop innovative robotics solutions for order fulfilment. More than 1,000 global industry leaders use our solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management. Founded in 2015, Geekplus has over 1,500 employees, with offices in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

About ASKUL

ASKUL is a Japanese company that offers a wide range of products and services to businesses. The company was founded in 1993 and has grown to become one of the leading suppliers of office supplies and equipment in Japan.

Media Contact:



Jon Ross

PR and Communications, Geekplus

jon.ross@geekplus.com

Tel: +1 470.964.0998

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014500/Geek_Logo.jpg