Geekplus Announces Strong 2025 Interim Results: Revenue and Profit Soar, Adjusted EBITDA Turns Positive

HONG KONG, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekplus (Stock Code: 2590.HK), a global leader in intelligent robotics, has announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Geekplus H12025 Record Growth & Global Scale

The company reported robust financial performance with revenue increasing by 31.0% year-on-year to RMB 1.025 billion. Gross profit rose by 43.1% year-on-year to RMB 360 million, with gross margin improving to 35.1%. The adjusted net loss narrowed significantly by 94.0% to RMB 11.9 million. Notably, adjusted EBITDA turned positive to RMB 11.62 million, a substantial improvement from a negative RMB 169.83 million in the same period last year, indicating a fundamental enhancement in profitability.

Order intake also saw strong growth, reaching RMB 1.760 billion, a year-on-year increase of 30.1%. This included another single order exceeding RMB 100 million. Revenue from outside Mainland China accounted for 79.5% of the total, underscoring the success of the company's global strategy, with the international business achieving a gross margin of 46.2%.

Geekplus continues to lead among Hong Kong-listed robotics companies in revenue scale and has strengthened its position as the world's largest warehouse fulfillment robotics solution provider for the sixth consecutive year. The company serves over 65 Forbes Global 500 companies and has a total of over 850 end customers, with a customer repurchase rate exceeding 80%. The company also added over 60 new end customers, making significant progress in the grocery retail, food and beverage industries.

These results demonstrate Geekplus' strong growth momentum and leading commercialization capabilities, bringing the company close to a profitability inflection point.

Geekplus' full-stack AI technology architecture has formed significant technical barriers, and it is one of the few enterprises in the industry that has realized the AI commercialization loop.

In the future, Geekplus will focus on four key areas—R&D in embodied intelligence, global market expansion, ESG-driven sustainable development, and talent development—to further consolidate its leading position in the industry and advance the achievement of strategic goals.

About Geekplus

Geekplus is a global leader in mobile robotics technologies. We develop innovative robotics solutions for order fulfilment. More than 770 global industry leaders use our solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management.

