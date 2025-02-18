Geek+ debuts in South Africa with game-changing Takealot project in partnership with ECC

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekplus, the global leader in mobile robot and smart logistics solutions, is proud to announce its first project in South Africa in collaboration with its partner European Conveyors and Components (ECC) for the country's online retailer, Takealot. The innovative initiative introduces a large fleet of intelligent sorting robots to Takealot's Johannesburg facility, setting new benchmarks for operational efficiency, ergonomics, and employee satisfaction in the logistics sector.

A fleet of sorting robots have been deployed for this project. Robot area at the Takealot warehouse in South Africa. This is the first project deployed in South Africa with geek+ robots.

This is Geekplus' first project in South Africa marking a significant milestone not only for the company but also for the evolution of robotics in African logistics. It also means the 40th country in the world in which we have at least one project implemented.

Revolutionizing warehouse efficiency and employee wellness

Takealot is experiencing rapid growth, demanding advanced solutions to meet increasing logistical challenges. The solution integrates manual and automated induction stations, allowing it to handle even irregularly shaped items seamlessly, significantly accelerating parcel handling. By automating sorting and streamlining workflows, the solution enables the warehouse to process up to 50,000 parcels daily.

Francois Retief, Group Executive: Supply Chain Management Takealot Group said, "This project highlights our commitment to adopting innovative solutions that enhance the shopping experience for our customers across South Africa and improve our employees' well-being. The solution improves ergonomics, reduces physical strain on our teams, and significantly enhances daily productivity. We look forward to further collaboration with Geekplus and ECC."

"With this deployment, we're shaping the future of South African logistics," said Wayne Tai, Head of Channel Title of Geekplus EMEA. "The speed of implementation—just six months from conception to live operation—demonstrates the synergy between Geekplus, Takealot, and ECC. This project serves as an ideal foundation for future collaborations."

The collaboration is also a significant milestone for European Conveyor Components, whose expertise in system integration has been key to the project's success.

Andrew Cooper, Managing Director of European Conveyors commented, "Working alongside Geekplus, the leader in order fulfilment automation, has been a rewarding experience. Together, we've laid the groundwork for innovative solutions that push the boundaries of logistics in South Africa. This is our first project together, but we are excited about more projects to come."

As the first of many automation projects for Takealot, this deployment marks a critical step in advancing logistics innovation for the region.

