Geek+ and Kerry TJ Logistics accelerate sports retail robotics automation with state-of-the-art logistics center for New Balance

"We are excited to extend our cooperation with Kerry TJ Logistics and support them in their ongoing mission to revolutionize supply chain operations," said Billy Siu, Business Director of Taiwan at Geek+. "The expedited deployment of this project, just within 6 weeks, underscores the agility of our technology and its ability to adapt to fluctuating demand."

This new facility stands as a testament to the commitment of both Geek+ and Kerry TJ Logistics to sustainable practices. The Geek+ robots can work in a dark warehouse, significantly cutting down on energy usage and reducing carbon footprint.

This project is a continuation of the previous successful collaboration between the two parties. The follow up indicate underscores the customers' ongoing objectives and stringent standards for warehouse efficiency and accuracy.

Geek+'s Shelf-to-Person system equips the warehouse with advanced capabilities, including heatmap analysis and inventory rearrangement according to frequently picked items, enhancing the overall picking efficiency. The simplified picking process make it is easy for workers to learn, reducing training time to less than an hour, and diminishing labor intensity.

According to Kerry TJ Logistics: " In our pursuit of advancing smart green logistics, we've teamed up with Geek+. Leveraging technology, we aim to enhance work conditions and offer our global clients like New Balance innovative, top-tier services."

By combining Geek+'s cutting-edge robotics with Kerry TJ Logistics's expertise in logistics and supply chain management, the automated warehouse presents a sustainable and scalable solution capable of handling massive volumes of orders and SKUs while meeting rapid delivery demands.

This latest collaboration between Geek+ and Kerry TJ Logistics solidifies their mutual commitment to revolutionizing logistics, delivering high picking efficiency, and optimizing space utilization, all while setting sights on a greener and more sustainable future.

