Geek+ and Breathe Technologies unlock significant efficiency improvement in RangePlus warehouse

Geek+ robotics technology empowers independent online retailer RangePlus to step up e-commerce operations

LONDON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, the global leader in AMR technology, is thrilled to announce the successful implementation of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) at independent British online retailer RangePlus's fulfillment center. The new automated storage and retrieval system was designed and delivered in collaboration with warehouse automation specialist and Geek+ strategic delivery partner Breathe Technologies. The modernization provides RangePlus the firepower to compete with larger actors in the growing e-commerce sector.

Lit Fung, VP and Managing Director, Overseas Business at Geek+ said: "We are delighted to see our smart picking solution enable RangePlus to achieve efficient, flexible, and accurate operations. This digital transformation helps them greatly increase their competitiveness and chart their own course as an independent e-commerce provider."

Due to the change in customers' shopping behavior from buying in brick-and-mortar shops to online purchasing, RangePlus has seen rapidly growing order demand, and its original manual order picking was holding the business back. With a high number of small and irregular goods, manual order picking processes were time-consuming and prone to error. RangePlus began looking at automation solutions to boost warehouse capacity and throughput. After comparing different order picking options, Geek+'s cost-effective, flexible, automated warehouse picking system was the best choice to help them handle a 25% increase in order volumes and 40% in SKUs.

Marcus Uprichard, Head of Business Development & Partnerships at Breathe Technologies said: "Working closely with RangePlus and Geek+, we've created an automated warehouse picking system that's incredibly flexible, modular, and perfectly suited to high-growth e-commerce environments."

The Geek+ goods-to-person solution is running 24/7 in RangePlus's fulfillment center with 243,000 SKUs and handles over 250,000 orders per year. After automating its picking process, RangePlus achieved a 300% improvement in picking rate and order picking time, as well as a 25% reduction in operating costs. They also maximized their warehouse capacity by stocking 50% more SKUs in the same space while reducing error rates and minimizing waste. Their ROI is 100% under two years, proving that investing in AMRs is a sound investment.

Shabbab Al-Ghamdi, co-founder of RangePlus said: "This automated warehouse picking system has been a wise financial decision. We can now significantly increase the amount we pick, pack, and ship… the system is paying for itself."

Geek+ picking AMRs automate the picking process by bringing the inventory shelves to the warehouse operator at the picking station. The solution reduces the time spent finding and moving goods around manually and improves not only picking accuracy but also employee productivity and comfort. Empowered by artificial intelligence, inventory shelves are arranged according to demand in real time; the most in-demand items are close to the operator to ensure a fast and efficient picking process.

Geek+'s solutions offer valuable flexibility to companies navigating the rapid changes inherent to e-commerce. The sudden rises in demand that accompany peak seasons like Black Friday and Christmas can be met by quickly adding AMRs to the system. Geek+ will continue creating and applying smart logistics technology to support independent e-commerce merchants' transition to smart logistics operations.

About RangePlus

Established in 2014, RangePlus is a UK-based pure play online retailer with a 13,500 square foot fulfilment centre based in Croydon. The business stocks a diverse range of around 4,000 SKUs across toiletries, cosmetics, confectionary and grocery products.

For more information, please visit: https://rangeplus.co.uk/

About Breathe Technologies

Breathe Technologies provides warehouse automation systems, software and specialist services. As a strategic delivery partner, the business works with Geek+ to help design, implement, optimise and service AMR and AI logistics solutions in the UK and Ireland.

Breathe Technologies began working with RangePlus in 2017, when the management team recognised that warehouse automation was key to achieving their growth potential. Previous support included implementing an automated packing system and software solution which increased productivity by 25% and reduced operating costs proportionately.

For more information, please visit: https://breathetech.co.uk/

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ is trusted by over 500 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1500 employees, with offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/

SOURCE Geek+