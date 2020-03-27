Geek+ and Bosch Rexroth Announce Technology Partnership

DUSSELDORF, Germany, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, a global leading AMR provider, and Bosch Rexroth, one of the world's leading supplier of drive and control technologies, today announced a technology partnership to develop and leverage the latest technologies for autonomous mobile robots (AMR) that will bring enhanced smart logistics solutions to customers around the world.

As part of this partnership, both parties will collaborate on advanced mobile robotics technologies and software development to enhance AMR intelligence and performance, empowering customers worldwide.

As a pioneer in AMR and smart logistics, Geek+ has seen rapid business growth and accelerated expansion into new geographies. According to Interact Analysis, a leading international market research consultancy in automation, Geek+ is the global No.1 in the AMR sector with a 10% market share. The company delivers best-in-class robotics solutions to some of the world's leading brands across industries including Nike, Decathlon, Walmart, and Dell, among others.

As one of the world's leading suppliers of drive and control technologies, Bosch Rexroth ensures efficient, powerful and safe movement in machines and systems of any size. Its Intralogistics Robotics project provides modular software and hardware components for a wide range of AGV manufacturers. For innovative software-solutions, the company combines maximum flexibility at start-up level with intensive research and profound application knowledge in the field of autonomous driving within the Bosch Group.

The partnership will bring together the expertise of the two industry leaders in their respective domains to create value-added solutions for Geek+ customers to improve their own logistics operations.

"Geek+ is committed to working with exceptional technology and supply chain companies to create a strong technological and industrial ecosystem, and jointly form an intelligent and agile supply chain," said Yong ZHENG, founder and CEO at Geek+. "We are very pleased to cooperate with Bosch Rexroth to develop the most cutting edge mobile robotics and smart logistics technologies and deliver even more value to our current and future customers."

"For instance, the Locator, a localization software for the reliable positioning and orientation of mobile robots, offers maximum flexibility and an outstanding usability," said Jörg HECKEL, project director Intralogistics Robotics at Bosch Rexroth. "Geek+ has presented a flexible, professional and collaborative mindset to meet the fast growing demands of automation projects. We are looking forward to shape a dynamic robotics market together."

With the ever-changing marketplace, companies are facing rising challenges on efficiency and flexibility, especially in the increasingly complex world of production and logistics. Geek+ will continue to work closely with its partners to introduce more total integrated smart logistics solutions and drive the overall transformation of the supply chain, empowering its customers worldwide to respond quickly to market demand and drive sustainable business growth.

Geek+ is global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable and highly-efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management.

Our R&D team brings together the brightest robotics, computer science and AI engineers with industrial engineers that have deep understanding and proven experience in supply chain management, enabling us to offer truly comprehensive intelligent logistics solutions to our customers. As such, our team develops tailored solutions to a wide range of industries, including ecommerce, apparel, retail, logistics, 3PL, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing.

Geek+ has successfully completed over 200 projects across four continents, deploying more than 10,000 robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 800 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore.

