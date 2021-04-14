Geek+ and AMH Material Handling deliver robotic sortation project with Asda Logistics Services

- Pioneering use of 'smart sorting robots' enabling Asda Logistics Services to increase operational efficiencies

LONDON, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, a global leader in robotic automation solutions, is excited to announce the successful collaboration with Asda Logistics Services (ALS) and AMH Material Handling to launch an intelligent sorting system in Asda's distribution center. The system will provide Asda with the capacity to support continued growth across its parcel collection and returns business.

Sixty robots have been placed into the supermarket's South Elmsall, West Yorkshire distribution center, allowing 2,000 parcels to be sorted each hour with 99.99% accuracy through its Asda toyou service.

The installation marks the first time the technology has been used in this way in the UK, supporting an increase in capacity for Asda toyou's services as demand for parcel collection and returns services has grown at pace in the last 12 months. With the pandemic causing a change in customer behavior and an uplift in the number of purchases made online, Asda toyou experienced significant growth through the provision of a reliable, convenient returns solution that allowed shoppers to combine activities in a single trip to an Asda store.

At the same time, Asda toyou has expanded the number of retailers it supports. Over 100 are now available via the service, which has seen it process 65% more returns than at the start of 2020.

The project was implemented by AMH Material Handling, a top provider of material handling solutions, and Geek+. By integrating S20C robots into the existing ALS sorting system, it has provided Asda toyou the ability to respond to rapid changes in order volume and continue to provide excellent services during periods of peak demand.

Lit Fung, VP and Managing Director of Geek+ APAC, UK and Americas, says: "We're proud to see AMH leverage our sorting system to support a leading retailer like Asda with the flexibility and efficiency needed to expand its Asda toyou business. The process for intelligent sorting is pretty straightforward. By letting a network of AMRs transfer incoming parcels from workstations to cages of corresponding destinations, we can improve accuracy and efficiency while also making the process more ergonomic for warehouse employees. With no need for fixed platform development, it makes it easy for Asda to scale operations in line with business growth. All they have to do is adjust the number of robots and destination chutes."

Adrian Carter, Sales Director at AMH Material Handling, says: "We had a lot of fun delivering the solution as Geek+ sorting robots are a highly flexible technology that can be integrated and customized to work with existing equipment on customer sites, such as conveyor belts or other robots. It provides us a powerful tool for optimizing sorting operations according to the specific needs of each customer. And, as an integrator, AI-enabled robotics solutions add a new dimension to our services as it allows us to continuously support our customers according to changes in business needs."

Jon Parry, Vice President of Asda Logistics Services (ALS) at Asda, says: "We're pleased to be one of the first retailers in the UK to pioneer the Geek+ S20C robots in our National Sortation Centre working in collaboration with partners at Geek+ and AMH. The robots work alongside our colleagues, enabling us to drive greater efficiencies at times of peak demand, which have helped to boost the number of parcels we're now able to sort through our Asda toyou service."

Geek+ and AMH started to cooperate in 2019 when AMH recognized Geek+ robotics solutions provided industry-leading technology. Today, the two work closely together to provide clients all over the UK with great automation solutions.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 300 global customers and has deployed more than 10,000 robots worldwide. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 800 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/

About AMH Material Handling

AMH Material Handling is a leading UK distributor for Geek+ robotics and AI logistics solutions. A successful material handling integration business with proven innovative materials handling solutions. Our vision is to lead the way through design and innovation, utilising the latest robotics and AI technologies that demonstrate the benefits to all of our customers.

Starting at the concept and design stage through to final implementation and onto maintenance & service we provide a first-class service to ensure long-lasting relationships with our customers.

Founded in 2015, AMH Material Handling is UK based and has offices in both Stoke -On-Trent and Halesowen employing over 60 employees nationwide.

About ASDA Logistics Services



Asda Logistics Services [ALS] is a division of Asda Stores Plc, supporting nationwide distribution across all five of the business's store formats, as well as the retailer's Asda toyou service and the delivery of parcels to customers' homes.

The ALS distribution network includes 20 food depots, three clothing centres, two core hub National DC's, two import centers, five dot.com fulfillment centers, a national sortation centre and nine ASCs.

In 2015, ALS launched Asda toyou as an end-to-end solution to support the collection and return of parcels from more than 600 locations. Today the service allows customers to conveniently pick up and return parcels at their local Asda store via George.com and over 100 online and High Street retailers, with real-time parcel tracking, automated parcel collections and QR code technology to support the printing of returns labels and parcel collection in store.

For inquiries, please contact

Geek+

Fish Yu

Senior Marketing Manager, APAC

fish@geekplus.com

Fanny Hernmarck

PR Executive

fanny@geekplus.com

+46738723822

AMH Material Handling

Adrian Carter

Sales Director at AMH Material Handling

sales@amhmaterialhandling.com

+44 121 550 4342

Related Links

www.geekplus.com



SOURCE Geek+