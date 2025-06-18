Gear Pump Market Size is Predicted to Reach US$ 15.40 Billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global gear pump market is observing significant growth owing to the strict rules regarding noise pollution across the industrial sector.

External and internal are the two major types of gear pumps. Manufacturers procure specific grades of materials from raw material suppliers and process them further to develop the final product. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The global gear pumps market was estimated at US$ 11.22 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach US$ 15.40 billion in 2031 with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Gear oil pumps are designed to transfer thick lubricants efficiently. These pumps can handle viscosities ranging from 0.1 to 1,000,000 centistokes (cSt), and some specialized models can handle viscosities beyond 1,000,000 cSt. One of the key advantages of gear pumps is their ability to maintain efficiency even with variations in viscosity. This makes them well-suited for temperature-sensitive applications where fluid properties may change. Many manufacturers are focusing on creating more energy-efficient gear pump solutions to meet the diverse needs of various industries. For instance, ZEILFELDER gear pumps are engineered to deliver optimal performance while minimizing energy consumption. Due to their energy efficiency, the demand for gear pumps continues to grow, especially in applications that require energy-saving solutions. Surging Demand in Petrochemical Industry: TotalEnergies and the Saudi Arabian Oil Company are joining forces to develop a state-of-the-art refining and petrochemical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia . In December 2022 , both partners made their final investment decision to build a petrochemical complex connected to the SATORP refinery. This new initiative, called "Amiral," aligns with TotalEnergies' strategy to sustainably produce petrochemicals from feedstocks by leveraging synergies within its major integrated platforms in growth markets. As production increases to meet the rising demand from sectors such as automotive, packaging, and home goods, the petrochemical industry is increasingly relying on gear pumps for their efficiency, reliability, and ability to handle fluids of varying viscosity under high pressure. In petrochemical applications, gear pumps are used to manage a wide range of materials, including pitch, bitumen, lubricating oils, and crude oils. They are also crucial for transferring hazardous substances like sodium silicate, mixed chemicals, and acids. The growing capacity of petrochemical production is driving an increased demand for advanced gear pumps. Integration of Smart Technology, Modular Designs, and Advanced Sustainable Technologies: The gear pump market is experiencing significant technological advancements aimed at enhancing efficiency, reliability, and adaptability to meet the evolving demands of various industries. The integration of IoT and smart technology into gear pumps enables real-time monitoring of pump operations, including temperature and pressure. With IoT connectivity, operators can remotely track performance and perform predictive maintenance, reducing downtime and boosting overall system reliability. This development is particularly valuable in industries that require continuous operation, such as manufacturing and process sectors. Additionally, manufacturers are creating smart gear pumps equipped with robotics. For instance, the Robotic Paint Gear (RPG) pump by Sames combines rapid color change capabilities with a compact design, ensuring both minimal paint loss and high flowrate output. Growing Mergers and Acquisitions: Market players are expanding their manufacturing and distribution capabilities to meet the growing demand for gear pumps across industries such as oil & gas, water & wastewater management, chemicals, and more. In June 2024, Ingersoll Rand Inc., a global leader in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, announced its acquisition of ILC Dover (ILC). This follows previous acquisitions of Complete Air and Power Solutions (CAPS), Del PD Pumps & Gear Pvt Ltd. (Del Pumps), and Fruvac Ltd. (Fruitland Manufacturing), with a combined purchase price of around US$ 150 million . Del Pumps, based in India , manufactures rotary, twin, and triple-gear pumps for liquid loading, unloading, transfer, and pressurization. This acquisition will enhance Ingersoll Rand's portfolio of high-margin, mission-critical pumping solutions, benefiting industries like life sciences, food and beverage, medical, natural gas, and wastewater treatment. Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the gear pump market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe . Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the gear pump market is bifurcated into internal gear pumps and external gear pumps. The external gear pump segment held a larger market share in 2024.

Based on pressure range, the gear pump market is segmented into up to 100 bar, 100–300 bar, and above 300 bar. The 100–300 Bar segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

Based on end-use industry, the gear pump market is segmented into food and beverage, industrial and material handling machines, chemical and petrochemical, oil and gas, automotive, water treatment, aerospace, and others. The industrial and material handling machines segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

The gear pump market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, the Middle East & Africa , and South America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the gear pump market are Jihostroj a.s.; Bosch Rexroth AG; Danfoss AS; Bucher Hydraulics GmbH; Parker Hannifin Corp; Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd; CASAPPA S.p.A.; Bailey International LLC; HYDAC International GmbH; Eaton Corp Plc; Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A.; KYB Corporation; Viking Pump, Inc.; and Gorman-Rupp Pumps.

Global Headlines on Gear Pump

Parker Hannifin , a global provider of motion and control technologies, announces the creation of a comprehensive network of Certified Pump & Motor Service Centers across Europe , the Middle East , and Africa (EMEA). The initiative is designed to meet the demands of customers in both mobile and industrial sectors, offering quick delivery of hydraulic pumps, as well as expert repair and refurbishment services.

, a global provider of motion and control technologies, announces the creation of a comprehensive network of Certified Pump & Motor Service Centers across , the , and (EMEA). The initiative is designed to meet the demands of customers in both mobile and industrial sectors, offering quick delivery of hydraulic pumps, as well as expert repair and refurbishment services. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. has resolved, at its Board of Directors meeting held on November 8, 2024 , that the company will sell 20% of the outstanding shares of its consolidated subsidiary Kawasaki Motors, Ltd. to Kawasaki Motors, and Kawasaki Motors will conduct a third-party allotment to ITOCHU Corporation, whereby 20% of the outstanding shares of Kawasaki Motors will be allocated to ITOCHU.

Conclusion

With an increase in oil and gas production, the demand for gear pumps is expected to rise globally. These pumps are used in a variety of applications in crude oil transportation facilities and refineries, among others. They are highly recognized for their capacity to handle viscous fluids with ease. These pumps are used extensively in the oil and gas sector for lubrication, hydraulic systems, and fuel transfer. They guarantee that machinery runs smoothly during exploration, extraction, and refining operations.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including raw material providers, manufacturers, suppliers and distributors, and end users—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

