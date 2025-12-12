GCL SI Joins COP30 Efforts to Standardize Global Carbon Credits

SUZHOU, China, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As global attention turns to carbon credit standardization and traceability, in light of the recent COP30 climate conference held in Belém, Brazil, GCL System Integration (GCL SI) is accelerating the development of its GCL Carbon Data Platform to meet the rising demand for reliable, cross-border photovoltaic (PV) carbon data. The initiative aims to deliver verifiable baseline information needed to support internationally recognized carbon-asset trading.

GCL Carbon Chain 3.0

The GCL Carbon Data Platform—introduced as the industry's first comprehensive "Carbon Chain Management System"—serves as a core digital infrastructure for carbon traceability, product carbon footprint (PCF) accounting, and corporate emissions management. Powered by blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI), the platform interconnects all six major stages of the photovoltaic (PV) value chain, creating a continuous, transparent, and tamper-proof carbon data chain. Aligned with internationally recognized standards, it has also integrated with major certification organizations and databases, including TÜV, ISO, and Ecoinvent.

Its development has followed a structured three-phase roadmap. Phase 1.0 established full product carbon-footprint (PCF) models across all six tiers of the silicon-based PV value chain and obtained third-party verification, enabling comprehensive traceability across the manufacturing chain. Phase 2.0 expanded decarbonization pathways and strengthened green-supply-chain management by bringing the PCF models for glass and aluminum-frame components on-chain, while also introducing dynamic enterprise-level carbon accounting and the employee carbon-engagement program "Carbon Planet," which enhances visibility into organizational and individual emissions. With the launch of Phase 3.0, the platform has evolved beyond internal use into an open and collaborative architecture that supports credible cross-enterprise and cross-border carbon data circulation.

Developed in collaboration with AntChain, Phase 3.0 strengthens the platform across four dimensions: extending the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) boundaries from cradle-to-gate to cradle-to-grave; deepening supplier collaboration—currently spanning two non-silicon material categories and five external suppliers—through standardized templates and automated data-quality checks; integrating GEC and I-REC green-certificate services at the module level via blockchain to enable real-time global renewable-energy trading; and enhancing ESG digitalization through on-chain transparency and dynamic certification. Collectively, these upgrades position the platform as sector-level infrastructure for credible, internationally aligned carbon data.

A key outcome of this system is the creation of a foundational PV Carbon Factor Database. By standardizing methodologies and collecting emission coefficients, the database aims to serve as a global carbon data infrastructure for the PV industry, progressively building a "PV + Blockchain + AI" digital ecosystem. This initiative provides a credible, transparent foundation for carbon data transactions and empowers global partners to achieve decarbonization and a low-carbon transition.

The platform's value is demonstrated across the PV chain. Upstream, GCL SI's award-winning FBR granular silicon technology, known for its low energy consumption and reduced emissions, can reduce CO₂ emissions by approximately 389,000 tons per 10,000 tons produced. Downstream, the SiRo module, positioned as the world's first carbon-chain module, uses "one item, one code" traceability and low-carbon materials to achieve an industry-leading footprint verified by third-party certification.

In the meantime, GCL SI is contributing to advancing industry-wide carbon-footprint standards for PV products. Under GCL SI's leadership, more than 20 organizations and companies—including the Global Green Energy Industry Council (GGEIC), the New Energy Industry Association for Asia and the Pacific (NEIAAP), the Asia Photovoltaic Industry Association (APVIA), Ant Digital Technologies, and TÜV Rheinland—jointly launched the Global Green Carbon Chain Alliance Initiative, establishing the Green Carbon Chain Alliance globally and initiating the GCL Carbon Chain ecosystem framework.

Moving forward under the global cooperative framework of COP30, GCL SI will continue to advance its full-process carbon management and standardization system. By integrating its capabilities in technology, data, and ecosystem development, the company is positioned to deliver integrated carbon-neutral solutions to global clients. GCL SI aims to use credible and transparent carbon data to support the wider global deployment of clean energy and accelerate the worldwide transition to a green future.

