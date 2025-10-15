GCL Powers Germany's Landmark Agrivoltaic Project with Next-Generation Solar Solutions

GCL System Integration empowers Germany largest agrivoltaic initiative with advanced solar modules and tailored solutions, reinforcing its leadership in sustainable energy and agricultural synergy.

TÜTZPATZ, Germany, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish energy major Vattenfall has officially inaugurated the Tützpatz agrivoltaic power station in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany—one of the largest projects of its kind in the country to date. With a total installed capacity of 76 MW across 93 hectares, the landmark facility deploys 146,000 bifacial 550W high-efficiency modules manufactured by GCL System Integration (GCL SI).

As a key technology partner, GCL has brought to the project not only high-performance products but also its comprehensive delivery capabilities tailored for agrivoltaic applications. The project's economic feasibility, achieved without public subsidies, is underpinned by a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) signed with PASM, a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, which will offtake the plant's entire output. This milestone demonstrates the adaptability and value resilience of GCL modules across diverse geographic and regulatory landscapes.

Over recent years, GCL has established a clear pathway and robust product portfolio for agrivoltaic solutions. The specially designed product offers customizable light transmittance ranging from 15% to 40%, enabling precise balance between solar generation and crop growth. A dual-coated glass design and full-aluminum frame have passed rigorous reliability tests, including 1,000 hours of salt mist and 500 hours of ammonia exposure, ensuring exceptional durability in humid, saline, and livestock-intensive environments. Combined with 2.8-meter PHC elevated mounting structures and single-axis trackers, the system provides "machine-accessible, light-controllable" layouts that raise land-use efficiency above 80%.

At the technology frontier, GCL has built an intelligent agrivoltaic management platform. By integrating meteorological data, crop growth sensors, and inverter analytics, the system uses AI algorithms to optimize module tilt and irrigation schedules. At the 310 MW Zhundong project, this platform improved alfalfa yields beneath panels by 20% while cutting irrigation demand by 15%. In Anhui's Jinzhai pilot upgrade, motorized adjustable mounts boosted camellia oilseed yields by 30% and raised solar efficiency by 8%, achieving genuine "dual harvests" of agriculture and energy.

On August 21, GCL SI formally committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), pledging to set near-term and net-zero emission reduction pathways in line with SBT methodologies. This milestone underscores the company's responsibility and competitiveness in advancing sustainability and ESG leadership. Equally critical is GCL's vertically integrated supply chain, which drives substantial cost advantages. By leveraging the group's proprietary granular silicon capacity, module costs are reduced by 8–12% compared to external sourcing. Joint procurement with industry partners further cuts balance-of-system costs by around 5%. With its in-house EPC expertise, GCL shortens project construction timelines by roughly 20% while trimming overall costs by 10%. These strengths have been repeatedly validated in projects across Guangxi, Xinjiang, and Anhui, which not only deliver strong generation performance but also foster rural revitalization and localized industrial value creation.

Looking ahead, GCL SI will continue to deepen its agrivoltaic leadership. Research into perovskite-silicon tandem modules with higher light transmittance aims to unlock even greater synergies between agriculture and solar generation. In parallel, the company is accelerating the rollout of GW-scale agrivoltaic projects in resource-rich regions such as Southwest and Northwest China. By combining photovoltaics, agriculture, and carbon traceability into scalable models, GCL SI is committed to transforming farmland into productive, ecological power bases—advancing both energy transition and agricultural modernization.