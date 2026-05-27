Gastops Validates ChipCHECK® Debris Analysis Technology for Pratt & Whitney F135 Engine / Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastops Ltd., a global leader in intelligent condition monitoring solutions for aerospace and defence applications, today announced the successful validation of its next generation debris analysis technology, ChipCHECK®, for use on the Pratt & Whitney F135 engine, powering the Lockheed Martin F‑35 Lightning II. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX business.

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This milestone is the culmination of Gastops' previously announced joint agreement under Canada's Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) policy, supported by an investment from RTX. The investment enabled a comprehensive ChipCHECK validation program which will bring faster diagnostics, reduced turnaround time, and maintenance optimization to the F-35/F135 user community.

ChipCHECK enables rapid, on‑site metallic debris analysis using advanced laser‑based technology, eliminating the reliance on centralized laboratory analysis and enabling faster, data‑driven operational decisions.

The F135 validation has now concluded and ChipCHECK is available for use in the global F-35 fleet, in addition to the previously approved applications, including the GTF commercial engine family, PW2000, PW4000 family, IAE's V2500, and the Engine Alliance GP7000.

"The F135 team prioritizes availability and reliability, resulting in a strong readiness track record across its combat-ready fleet of over 1400 engines," said Chris Johnson, Pratt & Whitney's vice president for the F135 program. "The use of advanced diagnostic technologies like ChipCHECK as a supplemental tool will help accelerate F135 maintenance and operational decision-making at the speed of relevance to ensure high mission capability rates continue even as global operational demands increase."

The program also highlights the role of Canadian innovation within the global F-35 enterprise and demonstrates how ITB‑supported investments can deliver tangible operational benefits to both commercial and military customers.

"The F135 validation marks a major milestone for Gastops and for Canadian participation in the F‑35 program," said Shaun Horning, Gastops President and CEO. "ChipCHECK has been one of our foundational technologies for more than a decade and continues Canada's contribution to 5th generation weapon systems. We are proud to support Pratt & Whitney and F‑35 operators worldwide with capabilities that enhance readiness and reduce life‑cycle costs."

With F‑35 operations and sustainment demand growing across the globe, ChipCHECK® equips maintainers with a scalable, deployable diagnostic capability that aligns with modern defence maintenance concepts, enhancing readiness at home stations, deployed bases, and shipboard environments.

About Gastops

Gastops is the world's leading provider of intelligent condition monitoring solutions used in Aerospace, Defence, Energy, and Industrial applications to optimize the availability, performance, and safety of critical assets. We offer peace of mind to our customers with innovative online monitoring sensors, at-line analysis, complex modeling and simulation, world-class laboratory testing, engineering, design, and MRO services that predict performance to enable proactive operating decisions. We have been providing powerful insights into the condition of critical equipment since 1979. Gastops is the intelligence inside what moves you.

www.gastops.com

Media Contacts: media@gastops.com, +1 (613) 744-3530

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